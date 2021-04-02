The Ted Lasso star also said he hasn't started planning his SAG Awards outfit yet and teased that it will be another "last-minute decision"

Jason Sudeikis Knew His Awards Show Hoodies Would Go Viral: It Was '100% Intentional'

Is Jason Sudeikis going to continue his athleisure trend for the rest of awards season?

During PEOPLE, EW & TNT's SAG Awards Pre-Show ahead of Sunday's telecast, the Ted Lasso star admitted his recent fashion choices were "100% intentional" and he wasn't at all surprised by the reaction.

"I 100% knew that was going to be a whole to-do. That's me. I'm a rebel rouser," he told hosts Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein ahead of the Screen Actors Guild Awards Awards on Sunday.

The Ted Lasso nominee also hinted that his look for the pre-taped show (airing at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS) will be another last-minute decision … a hoodie, perhaps?

"I haven't started planning [my outfit]," Sudeikis said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada on Wednesday. "It's a last-minute decision, much like the hoodie. The big decision was do I wear the hood up or hood down."

When asked if he would buy his Ted Lasso co-stars matching sweatsuits for the awards show, the Saturday Night Live alum seemed open to the idea: "To buy everybody hoodies would suit me just fine, because it was my sister's company — her dance company — so that keeps money in the family."

"Just like the Corleone's," he joked, referencing the infamous organized crime family portrayed in Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather series.

At the Critics Choice Awards, Sudeikis gave a shout-out to Wilde and their kids (Daisy, 4, and Otis, 7 next month) while accepting the award for best comedy series.

"I want to thank my kids, Otis and Daisy. I want to thank their mom Olivia, who had the initial idea to do this as a TV show, saying, 'You and Brendan [Hunt] and Joe [Kelly] like doing that so much, you should do it as a movie or TV show.' ... She was right."

The actress later congratulated her ex on Twitter, writing, "Congrats to Jason and the entire Ted Lasso family on your @CriticsChoicewins! @jasonsudeikis@hanwaddingham@brendanhunting@joekellyjk47@VDOOZER! So happy for you guys. I hope this means we all keep wearing hoodies when the ceremonies are in person next year."

Wilde, 36, and Sudeikis first started dating in November 2011 and Sudeikis proposed shortly after the holidays in 2012. They share daughter Daisy and son Otis.

A source told PEOPLE in November that the pair split "at the beginning of 2020," though a second insider maintains that they were still very much together in the fall of 2020.

Wilde (who has since been romantically linked to Harry Styles) and Sudeikis (who is seeing actress Keeley Hazell) have "transitioned into a great co-parenting routine," a source previously told PEOPLE.

"The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship," added the source.