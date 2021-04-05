Jamie Chung Makes a Statement at 2021 SAG Awards with 'Stop Asian Hate' Purse

"We can't let up until we see real systemic change for all communities of color," Jamie Chung recently told PEOPLE

Jamie Chung is making a serious statement through her style.

The Lovecraft Country actress, 37, had a monochromatic fashion moment at the 2021 SAG Awards on Sunday, wearing a red off-the-shoulder Oscar de la Renta midi dress and lace-up heels.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Perhaps the most eye-catching part of her ensemble, however, was a coordinating, custom Edie Parker clutch she carried featuring the words, "STOP ASIAN HATE," in gold writing.

Lovecraft Country is up for two awards on Sunday: outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series and outstanding stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jamie Chung Image zoom Jamie Chung | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Chung, who is Korean American, opened up to PEOPLE last month about the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans, saying in part, "It's infuriating because discrimination is nothing new for Asian Americans."

"I think only now people are becoming aware of how bad it's gotten and it's disappointing that more media outlets aren't sharing these stories," she added.

The Real World alum went on to note that her "community has become more of a target and people are dying. It's terribly frightening, but there are many Asian activists, allies and organizations that are doing great work to help combat anti-Asian hate."

"We can all do our part to help educate and advocate for each other. We can't let up until we see real systemic change for all communities of color," Chung said.

Jamie Chung Image zoom Jamie Chung | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: "I Belong Here": Sandra Oh Protests in Solidarity, Condemning Violence Against Asian Americans

Chung's statement-making accessory comes amid a rise in violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, including the March 16 shootings at three Atlanta-area spas that killed eight people, six of whom were Asian women.

A recent report from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, found that anti-Asian hate crimes increased 150 percent in 2020 in America's 16 largest cities, despite overall hate crimes dropping 7 percent in those cities.