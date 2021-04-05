Jamie Chung Makes a Statement at 2021 SAG Awards with 'Stop Asian Hate' Purse
"We can't let up until we see real systemic change for all communities of color," Jamie Chung recently told PEOPLE
Jamie Chung is making a serious statement through her style.
The Lovecraft Country actress, 37, had a monochromatic fashion moment at the 2021 SAG Awards on Sunday, wearing a red off-the-shoulder Oscar de la Renta midi dress and lace-up heels.
Perhaps the most eye-catching part of her ensemble, however, was a coordinating, custom Edie Parker clutch she carried featuring the words, "STOP ASIAN HATE," in gold writing.
Lovecraft Country is up for two awards on Sunday: outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series and outstanding stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series.
Chung, who is Korean American, opened up to PEOPLE last month about the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans, saying in part, "It's infuriating because discrimination is nothing new for Asian Americans."
"I think only now people are becoming aware of how bad it's gotten and it's disappointing that more media outlets aren't sharing these stories," she added.
The Real World alum went on to note that her "community has become more of a target and people are dying. It's terribly frightening, but there are many Asian activists, allies and organizations that are doing great work to help combat anti-Asian hate."
"We can all do our part to help educate and advocate for each other. We can't let up until we see real systemic change for all communities of color," Chung said.
Chung's statement-making accessory comes amid a rise in violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, including the March 16 shootings at three Atlanta-area spas that killed eight people, six of whom were Asian women.
A recent report from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, found that anti-Asian hate crimes increased 150 percent in 2020 in America's 16 largest cities, despite overall hate crimes dropping 7 percent in those cities.
If you've been attacked or witnessed an attack, please contact your local authorities. You can also report your incident here. To learn more and to report crimes, go to: Asian Americans Advancing Justice, Stop the AAPI Hate, National Council of Asian Pacific Americans, Asian Americans Advancing Justice-LA, and Asian Pacific Policy & Planning Council.
The 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live on TNT and TBS on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.