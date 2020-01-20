The Most Popular Trends at the 2020 SAG Awards

The Power of Pink
Barbie was seemingly a major source of SAG Awards style inspiration, with Molly Sims (in Rasario), Kaitlyn Dever (in Ralph Lauren), Sophie Turner (in Louis Vuitton), Elisabeth Moss (in Monique Lhuillier) and Cynthia Erivo (in custom Schiaparelli Couture) all arriving in bold pink frocks.
Standout Suits
Hollywood’s up-and-comers all ditched ballgowns in lieu of sophisticated suits. Millie Bobby Brown went with a Louis Vuitton coat dress and pants, Julia Butters sparkled in a Dsquared2 sequin number, Chloe Coleman chose a dark Burberry tuxedo while Margaret Qually wore a shimmery Chanel jacket and pants.
Unexpected Hair Accesories
Michelle Williams (in Forevermark), America Ferrera (in Fallon Jewelry), Chloe Coleman (in Lelet NY) and Charlize Theron (in Tiffany & Co.) took their accessory game to the next level by turning bracelets, pearls and brooches into statement hair pieces.
Chic Specs
We’re not sure if small font on the SAG Awards teleprompters was to blame for this trend, but Meryl Streep, Dakota Fanning and Millie Bobby Brown all accessorized their black tie looks with square-frame glasses once inside the show.
Ruffled Navy Dresses
Nicole Kidman (in Michael Kors Collection), Samira Wiley (in Adeam) and Renée Zellweger (in Maison Margiela) were feeling blue — navy blue, that is.