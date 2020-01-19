As we wait in anticipation for A-listers to debut their glamorous looks at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, stars are busy spending hours before the show with their glam squads getting red carpet ready. With the help from the best hairstylists, makeup artists, stylists, manicurists and facialists in the business, celebrities get primped and pampered before the show — and get brutally honest on social media about everything that goes down.

Read on to see how some of our favorite stars, from Catherine Zeta-Jones to Brad Goreski, are getting ready for the 2020 SAG Awards.

Millie Bobby Brown

Image zoom Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Before she started getting ready, the Stranger Things actress snapped a wet hair selfie saying, “big day.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones

The actress kicked off her SAG Awards glam session with an intensive Dr. Dennis Gross SpectraLite face mask, which forms to the contours of the face and omits red and blue LED lights to smooth fine lines and diminish discoloration.

“Well I am all in today!!” she jokingly said on her Instagram Story.

Image zoom

Then Zeta-Jones gushed over all of the dazzling Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings she has to choose from. “Lorraine Schwartz is in the house,” she captioned the photo.

Image zoom Catherine Zeta-Jones/Instagram

Watch the PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT Red Carpet Live: 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday starting at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT on People.com. Stay tuned for the annual SAG Awards airing on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Jane Seymour

Image zoom Jane Seymour/Instagram

The Kominsky Method actress introduced her fans to her hairstylist and makeup artist as she received their finishing touches. “What do you think?” she said on her Instagram Story.

Joey King

Image zoom Joey King/Instagram

The SAG nominee for her role in The Act started “the day nice and early” with her hairstylists by her side leading up to the awards ceremony.

Rachel Brosnahan

Image zoom Rachel Brosnahan/Instagram

Hairstylist Owen Gould snipped off a couple inches from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star’s hair the night before the SAG Awards.

RELATED: SAG Awards Nominations 2020 Announced: Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lopez Get Nods

Brad Goreski

Image zoom Joanna Vargas/Instagram

The stylist visited celeb-loved aesthetician Joanna Vargas to receive her signature triple crown facial.

Jenna Lyons

Image zoom Jenna Lyons/Instagram

The former creative director and president of J.Crew started off her SAG Awards Sunday with a face mask selfie.

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.