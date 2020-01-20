Scarlett Johansson Looks Gorgeous at 2020 SAG Awards After Being 'Violently Ill' on Friday

Scarlett Johansson proves the show must go on!

After missing the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Friday evening due to being “violently ill”, the actress, 35, arrived at the SAG Awards (for which she’s nominated in two categories) looking like the picture of health in a custom look by Armani Privé.

Her plunging teal satin gown featured diamond-embellished straps and a draped detail at the bodice. She sported an intricate, twisted updo, diamond drop earrings and a bright red lipstick.

The actress is nominated in two categories tonight, for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role (for Jojo Rabbit) and outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role (in Marriage Story).

The actress and her Marriage Story costar Adam Driver were honored together at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival festival this weekend for the outstanding performers of the year award. SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling accepted the award and read a note to the audience on Johansson’s behalf, ET Canada and Noozhawk reported.

“I am so saddened that I can not be here with you this evening. An hour-and-a-half ago, I became violently ill right as I was about to leave the Miramar Hotel for the theater,” Durling said, reading Johansson’s statement. “I was so looking forward to accepting this incredible honor in person, and to not be here on stage with Adam is deeply disappointing, to say the least.”

Still, Johansson appeared in good spirits at the SAG Awards, opening up to PEOPLE about coming off of a big year in 2019.

“I really was fortunate to work with some incredible writer/directors this year. I think sometimes, it seems like there’s more opportunities for women to have roles that are not the sidekick, wife, other woman,” she said on the red carpet. “We’re seeing a lot of opportunities. I attribute it to that.”

Johansson arrived hand-in-hand with fiancé Colin Jost, who wore a navy tuxedo and bow tie. She also brought her leading man to the Golden Globes earlier this month — and shared a kiss with him on the red carpet!

The Black Widow star, who was nominated for best actress at the Globes but lost out to Judy star Renée Zellweger, wore a plunging red gown with a large bow and full train. She styled her hair in a sleek bun, putting her 120 carats of Bulgari diamonds on full display. Jost opted for a charcoal-colored sports coat and classic black pants.

The actress and comedian got engaged in May after two years of dating. Johansson debuted her 11-carat engagement ring in July while taking the stage at San Diego Comic-Con for her upcoming Black Widow prequel film.

In October, the actress told Ellen DeGeneres that Jost “killed it” when proposing with “a whole James Bond situation.”

“It was surprising, he’s got a lot behind that news desk he’s hiding,” Johansson said, referring to Jost’s job as SNL‘s Weekend Update host. “He’s very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. But yeah, I was surprised. Even if you kind of imagine what that moment’s gonna be like, it’s still a beautiful moment.”

“It was very personal. It was a special moment,” Johansson added of the proposal. “I think, more than anything, when someone tells you they want to spend their life with you, that’s a lovely, special thing.”

In May, a source told PEOPLE that the pair had bonded over a similar sense of humor — particularly their shared love of sarcasm.

“Scarlett likes Colin’s sarcasm and wit,” the source said of Johansson and Jost. “They share a love for acerbic humor and outrage at social issues gone bad. They have much in common.”

Next up, we may see the duo attend the 2020 Oscars together. Johansson snagged an impressive two Oscar nominations for her work this past year.

Her role in Marriage Story earned her a nod in the Best Actress category, which she shares with Zellweger (Judy), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Charlize Theron (Bombshell) and Cynthia Erivo (Harriet). And she’s also up for Best Supporting Actress category, for her work in Jojo Rabbit, against Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Florence Pugh (Little Women) and Margot Robbie (Bombshell).

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.