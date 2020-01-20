Nicole Kidman and Big Little Lies Costar Zoë Kravitz Share a Sweet Moment at 2020 SAG Awards

Big Little Lies reunion! Costars Nicole Kidman and Zoë Kravitz were all smiles as they reunited at the 2020 SAG Awards.

After each posing on the red carpet at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, the actresses admired each other’s outfits and caught up before the show.

Kidman, 52, looked elegant in a maritime sequined double crepe Michael Kors Collection gown, sapphire earrings and Le Vian diamond bracelets. As for Kravitz, 31, the actress wore a strapless peach Oscar de la Renta gown, extra-long white gloves and Tiffany & Co. pearl earrings.

Kidman is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role and outstanding performance by an ensemble in a motion picture for her portrayal as Gretchen Carlson in Bombshell, while both Kidman and Kravitz are nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series for Big Little Lies.

Kidman has been nominated for a SAG Award 13 times, winning one for her role as Celeste Wright in Big Little Lies in 2018.

The annual SAG Awards airing on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The actress’ husband Keith Urban accompanied her to the 2020 Golden Globe Awards earlier this month, where Kidman wore a strapless red column with a pleated bodice and chandelier earrings and Urban wore a classic black tuxedo and skinny tie. At the Globes, the actress celebrated her nomination for best performance by an actress in a television series – drama for her role in Big Little Lies.

Although Kidman lost out to Olivia Colman for The Crown, the series’ many nominations has her considering the “possibility” of a third season of the hit HBO show. “The [awards show] acknowledgment of that allows the possibility for the story to continue,” she said while talking to PEOPLE at the Critic’s Choice Awards.

Leading up to the start of awards season, the Australian stars announced that they donated to help aid victims and first responders of the devastating Australian wildfires, which have wiped out a whopping 12 million acres of wildlife and killed around 1.25 billion animals and at least 27 people since September.

“Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have donated $500,000 to Rural Fire Service,” a rep for Kidman told PEOPLE. “Their house is not on fire. It is under threat, so they are keeping a close eye on it,” the actress’ rep added.

Both Kidman and Urban shared the same statement on Instagram to raise awareness and share links to organizations accepting donations to support local state fire services in Australia.

“Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia. We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now,” Kidman wrote

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.