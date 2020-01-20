Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Have a Glam Date Night at the SAG Awards

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones turned the 2020 SAG Awards into a date night!

The couple of 19 years dressed to impress as they arrived on the carpet together. Douglas, 75, looked dapper in a classic black suit and bow tie. While Zeta-Jones, 50, opted for a plunging silver metallic gown with long sleeves and padded shoulders from Julien X Gabriela, which featured a crystal-embellished bodice and a slit up the middle. She accessorized with diamond dangly earrings and sported a sleek half-up, half-down hairstyle.

Speaking with PEOPLE on the red carpet, the couple talked about everything from social media to their recent wedding anniversary.

“I’m learning it,” Douglas told PEOPLE host Jeremy Parsons of Instagram. “I’m trying to follow this… because now you can get a job based upon how many Instagram followers you have.”

Zeta-Jones shared a few words of encouragement: “He’s doing good!”

“And you guys are doing good,” Parsons said. “You just celebrated a wedding anniversary.”

“Yes, 19 years together. 22 or something. It goes fast,” the actress admitted, adding that she and Douglass had a low-key celebration with their kids. “We thought we would do a party on the 20th. That’s a biggie I guess.”

Zeta-Jones is on-hand to support her hubby, who’s nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series and outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series for his Netflix comedy, The Kominsky Method. Last year, Douglas earned nods in the same two categories for his work on the series.

After his double nomination, Douglas opened up about his secret to a happy marriage with Zeta-Jones, who share daughter Carys, 16, and son Dylan, 19.

“We celebrated our 18th anniversary recently, and besides the genuine love that only continues to grow, I think the fact that we’re in the same industry really helps us to understand what is going on,” he told reporters in the press room after his win.

“The joy of my marriage with Catherine and having our children at a point in my life where my career hadn’t developed, allowed me much more time to enjoy my family,” he continued. “The fact that all of them want to be actors — and they’re all good actors — makes it all enjoyable. They understand the whole system and principles. To see my father, Kirk [Douglas], as a third generation.”

The Fatal Attraction star gives credit to his 103-year-old father for giving him vital pieces of wisdom.

“Stamina and tenacity,” he shared. “He was out of the school where you give your best shot, you give the best thing you can, and then f— it. That was the best advice I got.”

Douglas added that filming The Kominsky Method meant spending time away from his family, and added, “I appreciate their understanding.”

“I enjoy them all a lot and I really do appreciate the fact that having to do The Kominsky Method meant that I had to be out here in California for three and a half months and had to miss their school events and stuff.”

