Jennifer Aniston’s SAG Awards look is definitely one that the morning shows will all be talking about tomorrow.

The superstar, who is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for her role in Apple TV+ The Morning Show, ditched her go-to red carpet uniform (a simple but stunning black gown) in favor of a gorgeous ivory draped creation, which she teamed with Fred Leighton jewels. (She kept her hair in its signature style – straight, center-parted and sunkissed – so we wouldn’t have too many surprises in one night.)

When it comes to crafting her red carpet looks, Aniston collaborates with styling duo Nina and Clare Hallworth — and always turns to trusted hairstylist and best friend Chris McMillan for a chic mane moment.

Image zoom

The Morning Show, which Aniston co-stars and co-produces alongside Reese Witherspoon, follows a news network caught up in the #MeToo movement.

“We really are loving our wave — it’s a titlewave,” she told PEOPLE on the SAG Awards carpet of collaborating with the cast. “We’re just really having a ball. We have a great group of people.”

She also shared that acting out her characters meltdowns was a challenged she found rewarding in the end.

“It’s so interesting because those intimidated me when I would see those scenes. Because those are not in my nature. But somehow, go deep enough and you find it,” she shared. “It’s there. And you’re like, ‘Oh, a surprise.” I received a lot of comments from mothers saying thank you. So I feel like that one was for the mama.”

Aniston recently told PEOPLE she’s been “thrilled” by all the appreciation for the show.

“Doing it, I mean we were really flying by the seat of our pants. Apple itself was building a streaming service so everyone was like, we’re all in this together and this is exhilarating and terrifying. But at the same time, it was unbelievably rewarding,” she told PEOPLE. “Just to be that involved. To really take on a subject that could be touchy and obviously taboo—and also necessary during this time that we’re in. I feel like I’ve got wind burn, let’s just say that.”

RELATED: SAG Awards Nominations 2020 Announced: Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lopez Get Nods

Watch the PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT Red Carpet Live: 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday starting at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT on People.com. Stay tuned for the annual SAG Awards airing on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The last time Aniston hit the SAG Awards red carpet was in 2015, when she was nominated for her critically acclaimed role in the drama Cake.

She dared to bare on the red carpet that year, selecting a plunging, vintage Galliano gown, teamed with Fred Leighton jewels. “I kind of just dropped dead for it,” she said at the time of the design, adding that her tan was “courtesy of Cabo San Lucas.” She even added a gold body chain to the sexy look.

Image zoom Getty (3); Everett

In 2003, Aniston was nominated for her iconic role as Rachel Green in Friends, and showed some skin once again in a daring Armani gown with a double cutout on the bodice.

For her 2000 appearance at the SAG Awards, the actress chose a more classic gown that nodded to her laid-back California style. And for her first ever SAG Awards red carpet in 1999, at the peak of Friends pandemonium, Aniston appeared to channel her inner pop star in a two-piece gown featuring a black handkerchief top and low-rise skirt.

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.