Jane Seymour, 68, Shows Off DWTS Move in Slinky Sequin Dress at the SAG Awards

Jane Seymour is making jaws drop with her red carpet look!

The 68-year-old actress shined bright while walking down the silver carpet at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night, wearing a sexy sequin SHO gown featuring a draped cowl neckline, spaghetti straps and a form-fitting silhouette. She added even more sparkle with Hearts On Fire and Mémoire jewelry.

Seymour completed her look with a dramatic smoky eye and her long hair cascading over her shoulders in glamorous textured waves.

Prior to her red carpet walk, the Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman star gave fans a closer look at her glam, giving a special shoutout to her makeup artist and hair stylist on her Instagram Story asking fans, “What do you think?” followed by, “I think they won.”

Fans couldn’t help but rave about Seymour’s look on Twitter, one writing, “DANG JANE SEYMOUR

#RedCarpetLive #SAGawards.”

Another fan responded to a SAG Awards tweet asking fans who their favorite red carpet looks is so far.

“So far it’s Jane Seymour. She looks absolute magnificent in her silver sequined gown! Old school glamour!” the fan shared.

“#SAGAwards Jane Seymour also seems to have found the fountain of youth or She’s aging in baby yoda years,” a third fan shared.

The actress is nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series for her work on The Kominsky Method as Madelyn, Alan Arkin character’s love interest.

Speaking to PEOPLE on the red carpet, Seymour revealed that before shooting an intimate scene, the actor asked Seymour to meet his wife.

“In The Kominsky Method, I play Alan Arkin’s love interest. The idea is that we dated 50 years ago and we just found each other after 50 years of being married to other people who have passed away,” she tells PEOPLE. “We are at the read through and afterwards, Alan and I both notice we’re going to be intimate. And his wife is watching the read through.”

“He turns to me and says, ‘Jane, do you have some time?’ I say, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘Can we have brunch together with my wife, because I think she should meet you?’” she explained. “So we had a wonderful brunch together and his wife Suzanne, who is fabulous, and I really hit it off. We had a really funny time. She said, ‘Take him.’ She was all for it.”

The actress also reminisced on her long career in the industry, joking that she played “got to play virgins for way too long.”

As for her plans after the show? Seymour can be found on the dance floor at the SAG Awards afterparty.

‘Oh yeah, I can’t waste those Dancing with the Stars moves,” she told PEOPLE.

