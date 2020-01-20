Helena Bonham Carter is shining bright on the 26thAnnual Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet!

The actress, 53, arrived with her The Crown costars Josh O’Connor and Erin Doherty, wearing a navy tiered sequin dress teamed with silver sunglasses and drop earrings. She added a pop of berry-colored lipstick and styled her hair in a loose updo accessorized with a jeweled headband.

Bonham Carter is nominated for two SAG Awards tonight for her role as Princess Margaret in The Crown.

Bonham Carter’s two nods are for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series alongside the Netflix’s series cast, and for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series.

“Being part of this production has been such a happy job for me,” she told PEOPLE on the red carpet, before giving her costars a sweet shoutout. “These people are amazingly talented.”

“It’s sort of been ironic because we’re up for the ensemble thing for a program that is about stages and hierarchy, it couldn’t be more fun and supportive,” Bonham Carter added. “And we are a proper family back home. We are all supportive and there’s no competition really. There’s not one diva. You know, our queen [played by Olivia Colman] is hilarious. There’s not a diva. Everyone is brilliantly fun.”

And when asked about the real life royals — and Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle‘s announcement that they would be stepping down from their senior royal duties — the actress said it will be “very interesting interesting to see what they do” next.

“I think the world is their oyster,” she added. “But now they’re masters of their own destiny. Good luck to them.”

In December 2019, the actress graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar, and opened up about splitting from director and partner of 13 years, Tim Burton, 61 and discussed their two children, daughter Nell, 11, and son Billy, 16.

“You break up, you grieve, you get bored of grieving, and then you finally move on,” she said of the 2014 split. “I’m very happy with someone else. It’s been a bit of unexpected magic in my life.”

Bonham Carter is now dating writer Rye Dag Holmboe. She said the relationship gives her a commonality between herself and the character she plays on The Crown, Princess Margaret (Queen Elizabeth’s sister), who becomes romantically involved with a gardener-turned-unsuccessful pop star 17 years her junior, Roddy Llewellyn.

In an interview with The Times, the SAG Award nominee said that her off-screen romance didn’t give her any insight to playing Margaret on the Netflix series.

“It’s strange, though,” Bonham Carter said. “It was odd timing that I seem to have a similar age gap as her, but I think it would have happened whether I was playing her or not.”

But the 21-year age gap doesn’t bother the 53-year-old actress.

“Everybody ages at a different rate,” she explains. “My boyfriend is unbelievably mature. He’s an old soul in a young body, what more could I want? People are slightly frightened of older women, but he isn’t. Women can be very powerful when they’re older. Why can’t we be sexually and romantically attractive just when our eggs are expired? Actually it’s much more fun because we’re so freed of the terror, there is no consequence, it’s all just for fun.”

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.