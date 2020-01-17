SAG Awards 2020: See What's Inside This Year's Gift Bags

From Biossance eye gel to Bombas socks and personalized stationary, the stars are going home with award-worthy goodies

By Katie Intner
January 17, 2020 01:01 PM
With award season in full swing, the glitz and glamour on the red carpet continues at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday night. From the most buzz-worthy gowns to finding out which stars take home a win, there’s a lot to look forward to during the show. But what’s equally as exciting is seeing what celebs get to take home with them (whether or not they nab a win) by taking a look inside their super-luxe swag bags.

As always, this year’s totes are filled with awesome loungewear pieces, A+ beauty products and even ice cream (for those late night cravings!). The stash is so swoon-worthy, that we went ahead and shopped out every single item so you too can live like a movie star. Check out the swag, then shop the fun finds, below!

BOTH GIFT BAGS:

People
PopSockets PopGrip

Biossance Squalane + Peptide Eye Gel

Talenti Gelato & Sorbett

SmartSweets

Sweets Party Treats Custom Sugar Cookie

Life’s Grape Dark Chocolate Dipped Vine-Dried Grapes

Johnson & Johnson Listerine Ready! Tabs Clean Mint

Olloclip MultiClip + Fisheye/Super-Wide/Macro

Totes Triple Protection Umbrella

Manuka Health New Zealand

WOMEN’S GIFT BAGS

People

Bombas Womens Classic Marls Ankle Socks

Speck Products Presidio Pro, Presidio Grip

HairMax Quick Dry Towel

Laki Naturals Bath Soaks

Patchology Moodpatch Down Time

ONE Brands ONE Bars

Minted Watercolor Dip Personalized Stationery by Baumbird

Lapcos Hand Mask

The Best Friend- Zipper Helper

Trtl Flight Socks

SeeHer Phone Mirror 

MEN’S GIFT BAGS

People

SiO for Him Eye and Smile Lift

RXBAR & RX Nut Butter

WEN MEN Eau de Parfum

Bombas Mens Classic Marls Ankle Socks

Speck Products Presidio Pro, Presidio Grip

Trtl Travel Pillow

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.

