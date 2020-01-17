From Biossance eye gel to Bombas socks and personalized stationary, the stars are going home with award-worthy goodies
With award season in full swing, the glitz and glamour on the red carpet continues at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday night. From the most buzz-worthy gowns to finding out which stars take home a win, there’s a lot to look forward to during the show. But what’s equally as exciting is seeing what celebs get to take home with them (whether or not they nab a win) by taking a look inside their super-luxe swag bags.
As always, this year’s totes are filled with awesome loungewear pieces, A+ beauty products and even ice cream (for those late night cravings!). The stash is so swoon-worthy, that we went ahead and shopped out every single item so you too can live like a movie star. Check out the swag, then shop the fun finds, below!
BOTH GIFT BAGS:
Biossance Squalane + Peptide Eye Gel
Sweets Party Treats Custom Sugar Cookie
Life’s Grape Dark Chocolate Dipped Vine-Dried Grapes
Johnson & Johnson Listerine Ready! Tabs Clean Mint
Olloclip MultiClip + Fisheye/Super-Wide/Macro
Totes Triple Protection Umbrella
WOMEN’S GIFT BAGS
Bombas Womens Classic Marls Ankle Socks
Speck Products Presidio Pro, Presidio Grip
Patchology Moodpatch Down Time
Minted Watercolor Dip Personalized Stationery by Baumbird
The Best Friend- Zipper Helper
MEN’S GIFT BAGS
SiO for Him Eye and Smile Lift
Bombas Mens Classic Marls Ankle Socks
Speck Products Presidio Pro, Presidio Grip
The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.