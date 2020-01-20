The Most Interesting Facts About Your Favorite SAG Awards Looks

Margot is never one to follow trends — she creates her own. And she stood out at the SAG Awards thanks to her plaid Chanel outfit. She teamed a scarf top over a pleated skirt, with necklaces straight off the Chanel runway to excude a “youthful” feel. “We’re trying to take a youthful approach this time around,” her stylist Kate Young tells PEOPLE. “We are having a good time with her looks this season and not taking it so seriously.”