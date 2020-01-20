The Most Interesting Facts About Your Favorite SAG Awards Looks

Zoë Kravitz's Gown Was Inspired by Jackie Kennedy
Zoë Kravitz’s peach-colored Oscar de la Renta gown with bow-adorned belt and white gloves was actually a recreation of a dress Jackie Kennedy wore in India in 1962. Kravitz’s stylist Andrew Mukamal revealed on Instagram that the former First Lady was the source of the look, and together with the fashion house, they reworked the original design switching up the neckline and hem slightly to suit Zoë’s aesthetic.
Allison Janney 'Fell in Love' with Her Gown at First Sight
The actress and her stylist Tara Swennen both “fell in love” with this Pamella Rolland gown the second they saw it. And the dress happens to be the designer’s favorite as well. “This is one of Pamella’s personal favorite necklines and styles,” Swennen tells PEOPLE of the pearl-adorned, asymmetrical fringe top.
Catherine O’Hara’s Surprisingly Lightweight Dress
The Schitt’s Creek star’s orange Marc Jacobs gown sparkled thanks to its all-over gold sequins, but interestingly, it didn’t weigh down the design. “The dress, with the gold embellishments, looks very heavy but it is in fact one of the lightest dresses,” stylist Andrew Gelwicks tells PEOPLE.
Margot Robbie’s Necklaces Are Straight Off-the-Runway
Margot is never one to follow trends — she creates her own. And she stood out at the SAG Awards thanks to her plaid Chanel outfit. She teamed a scarf top over a pleated skirt, with necklaces straight off the Chanel runway to excude a “youthful” feel. “We’re trying to take a youthful approach this time around,” her stylist Kate Young tells PEOPLE. “We are having a good time with her looks this season and not taking it so seriously.”
Cynthia Erivo’s Personalized Tag
Cynthia Erivo loves personalized detailing. First, she wore beaded peonies on the inside of her Thom Browne gown to the Golden Globes to represent her favorite flower, and at the SAG Awards she had her initials embroidered on the inside tag of her Schiaparelli colorblock design. The Harriet star’s stylist Jason Bolden, who described her strapless red and pink gown as a “fantasy” on Instagram, shared a sweet snap of the “CE” stitched onto the tag of her ballgown.
Millie Bobby Brown’s Skirt Used 7 Meters of Tulle
SAG Awards presenter and Stranger Things star, Millie Bobby Brown, added tons of volume to the red carpet with her Louis Vuitton coat dress which contained seven meters of tulle (that’s over 275 inches!).
Michelle Williams Diamond Feather Brooch Doubled as a Hair Clip
SAG Award winner, Michelle Williams, opted for a different kind of sparkle: a diamond brooch from Forevermark worn in her hair. “We wanted some kind of diamond sparkle, and bracelets didn’t feel right and earrings didn’t feel right. Then, I saw this diamond feather piece and I go, ‘Oh, I wonder if we can put this in her hair,'” stylist Kate Young says. “It frames her ear and almost acts like an ear cuff.”
Lupita Nyong’o’s Dress Took More Than 1,400 Hours to Make
The Us actress donned a custom Louis Vuitton dress that contained 20,000 black, gray and silver sequins and 12,000 glass beads that took over 1,400 hours to create. It’s no wonder the actress, her stylist and the Louis Vuitton team started the dress-picking process in November!