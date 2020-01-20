Editors' Picks! Our Favorite Looks at the 2020 SAG Awards

From daring color choices to unique silhouettes, stars didn’t disappoint in the fashion department at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Below, see all the ensembles the editors at PEOPLE can’t stop talking about.

Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton

Image zoom

Andrea Lavinthal, Style & Beauty Director: My favorite red carpet vibe is Hollywood bombshell and with her hot pink, strapless bustier Louis Vuitton column dress (that slit!), voluminous Barbie-inspired blowout and doll-like lashes, Sophie Turner absolutely nailed that aesthetic. And thanks to her, I’m going to invest in some more belts because they’re a total power accessory.

RELATED PHOTOS: The Most Daring Looks on the 2020 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Jennifer Garner in Dolce & Gabbana

Image zoom David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kaitlyn Frey, Assistant Style & Beauty Editor: It’s been a few years (six to be exact!) since we last saw Jennifer Garner on the SAG Awards red carpet, and she pulled out all the stops for her big return. The actress looked absolutely radiant in her cranberry-red Dolce & Gabbana gown with a ruched bodice, flared skirt and thin spaghetti straps. Adding to the old Hollywood glamour were over 80 carats of Harry Winston diamonds including a dazzling vintage 1959 bracelet set in platinum. And don’t even get me started on her hair — I already put a photo of her soft waves on my Pinterest board to reference at my next salon appointment.

RELATED PHOTOS: The Best Dressed Stars at the 2020 SAG Awards

Zoë Kravitz in Oscar de la Renta

Image zoom

Hanna Flanagan, Style & Beauty Editorial Assistant: At this point, we know Zoë Kravitz can do no wrong when it comes to red carpet fashion, and her Oscar de la Renta gown tonight was just another example. The strapless, blush-toned frock, which featured a structured neckline and a bow, was unexpectedly soft and classic for the Big Little Lies star (who usually opts edgy and punk styles). She beautifully paired the dress with dainty pearl earrings and monochromatic peach makeup. But the white opera gloves were the real game-changer — they took this look from sweet and simple to fashion-forward and Best Dressed-worthy.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Wears Goddess-Inspired, Clingy White Gown to SAG Awards

Jennifer Aniston in Vintage Dior

Image zoom David Fisher/Shutterstock

Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: Jennifer Aniston took a risk on the SAG Awards red carpet (no, I’m not talking about what you think I’m talking about). She wore WHITE! The superstar always looks glam in a rotation of black gowns, but she switched things up this year, in a goddess-like white vintage Dior gown that had me squealing at the TV. (So did her reunion with Brad Pitt, which everyone needs to relive here). The gown complemented her beautiful tan, and her glam was so effortless. It was a winning look to go along with a winning evening for one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars.

RELATED: Hair Hack! Charlize Theron Covers Her Roots with a $15,500 Diamond Bracelet at the SAG Awards

Danai Gurira in Mugler

Image zoom

Alex Apatoff, Lifestyle Director: Sometimes, Best Dressed is all about the knockout gown the star is wearing … and other times, it’s all about the star who’s wearing the gown. This is one of those latter times. Danai’s cardinal-red Mulger gown is faultless – the fit is impeccable and the color is memorable – but let’s be honest, we’ll all remember how confident and cool she looked pairing it with a topknot, red lip and that knockout Bulgari High Jewelry “Divas’ Dream” necklace set with multicolor gems.

Julia Butters in a Sparkly Sequin Suit

Image zoom

Colleen Kratofil, Style Editor: The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress’s sparkly suit was so expertly-styled, perfectly-accessorized and brought such a strong sartorial statement from the 10-year-old up-and-comer that it quickly became one of my favorite outfits of the night. The tuxedo jacket with black lapel, matching cropped pants and black skinny tie was a sophisticated look that still remained fun and age-appropriate thanks to that allover sparkle. But what really set the look above the rest is how she accessorized with a playful star brooch, classic Mary Jane heels and wore her hair in a cool fishtail braid. All the markings of a true style star on the rise!

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Is Well-Accessorized at SAG Awards with $9 Million in Diamonds and Dapper Fiancé Alex Rodriguez

Charlize Theron in Givenchy

Image zoom

Katie Intner, Style & Beauty Fellow: It might have been her insanely sparkly hand-embroidered crop top by Givenchy Haute Couture, or her genius trick for hiding her grown-out roots, but Charlize Theron just proved herself to be the coolest girl on the red carpet (even though we already knew that). The Bombshell star made a strong case for keeping your roots all-natural by covering them up with a 3-carat Tiffany & Co. diamond bracelet (which cost $15,500!). But everything from Givenchy’s halter silhouette to the sleek black front-slit skirt from the fashion house and the diamond touches throughout makes this ensemble refreshingly chic and not over-the-top glitzy.

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards aired live Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.