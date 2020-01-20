Catherine O’Hara Channels Her Schitt's Creek Character Moira Rose at 2020 SAG Awards

Catherine O’Hara brought Moira Rose’s avant-garde style to the 2020 SAG Awards.

The Schitt’s Creek star channeled her alter ego in a vibrant orange long-sleeve Marc Jacobs gown covered allover in glimmering gold sequins. She accessorized with a high-shine metallic gold clutch and matching drop earrings.

One thing did differ though, O’Hara didn’t opt for one of Moira’s signature wigs and instead went with a textured lob hairstyle and glowy makeup that complemented her statement-making dress.

“With Catherine being nominated for her role in Schitt’s Creek, this Marc Jacobs look seemed the perfect fit to celebrate the moment,” O’Hara’s stylist Andrew Gelwicks told PEOPLE exclusively. “This look is vibrant, energetic and screams of positive energy. It’s a fun, playful twist on the traditional red carpet dress.”

Image zoom

While the plethora of embellishments may look difficult to wear, but Gelwicks ensured that the star was comfortable.

“The dress, with the gold embellishments, looks very heavy but it is in fact one of the lightest dresses,” he said. Adding that they knew this Marc Jacobs piece was a winner right away. “This look had been the frontrunner for SAGs since that initial moment we tried it on.”

O’Hara, 65, is nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series and is up against Christina Applegate for Dead to Me, Alex Borstein for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag.

She’s also nominated (along with her Schitt’s Creek co-stars) for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

Image zoom POP TV

The Canadian sitcom stars her Waiting for Guffman and Best in Show co-star Eugene Levy, his son Dan Levy and Annie Murphy as a wealthy family forced to start over in a rural town after losing nearly all of their assets.

And just like her character, who favors stop-and-stare, high-fashion looks, O’Hara has been stepping out in eye-catching outfits throughout award season, thanks to the help from her stylist, Andrew Gelwicks.

Just last week she wore an Area striped turtleneck sweater dress with frayed hem. Then she went sleek and shiny at the Critics’ Choice Awards in a black curve-hugging long-sleeve Romona Keveža gown.

The sixth and final season of Schitt’s Creek is currently airing on PopTV, and before the new season premiered, Dan (who co-created the show with his dad Eugene) admitted that he felt “nervous” about fans seeing the Rose’s last acts.

“I care about the quality of the show,” he told PEOPLE. “I care about what the fans are going to think. Ending something is such a daunting task, and yet at the same time, the way that the story came to us was so organic and simple and easy that I think for me, the nerves are just excitement for people to watch this last chapter and hopefully enjoy it and be moved by it in the same ways that we were shooting it and making it.”

Image zoom Steve Wilkie/Pop TV

But he said he’s confident fans will enjoy the way it turns out.

“I think the fans will be very pleased with how this story ends,” he continued. “I have known how I have wanted to end the show for quite some time now, and so for me it was really about how do I go about thoughtfully and carefully laying the groundwork for the end of the show in a way that feels easy and not just like we are backloading a ton of info on people.”

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are airing live Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.