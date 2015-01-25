Get an exclusive glimpse at what the stars will be taking home after the SAG Awards

The Screen Actors Guild Awards (aka the SAG Awards) are this Sunday, which means you’ll be home in front of the TV (after whipping up these seriously delicious SAG Awards-approved recipes) to see all of Hollywood’s stars, wearing gorgeous gowns and swanky suits, take home some of the most covetable awards of the year. But it wouldn’t be an award show without some serious swag to take home at the end of the night, now, would it?

The long list of A-listers attending the star-studded award show, like Reese Witherspoon, Julianne Moore, Jennifer Aniston, Felicity Jones and more, are expected to hit up some of the many afterparties — and leave with some pretty awesome gift bags.

We’ve got the scoop on one party in particular — the 1920s speakeasy-inspired event created by event designer Tony Schubert and hosted by PEOPLE and the Entertainment Industry Foundation at the Shrine Exposition Center in L.A. And when they leave for the night, they’ll get the below bags packed with goodies.

Guests can expect to leave with:

ADOPTED iPhone cases, Andrea Schroder candles & fragrances, Dunkin’ Donuts coffee, GLAMSQUAD gift cards, L’Oréal Paris hair care products, Bobble water bottles, Bombas ankle socks, a Halo charger, Modo Yoga L.A. gift cards and PEOPLE magazines (of course). There will be beauty products from California Baby, David Kirsch Wellness, Demeter, Dollar Shave Club, Hothead, Noyah and The Honest Company. There will also be goodies from Justin’s, Le Bon Garcon, Pocket, Wine Away and Lulu DK.

While you might not be able to take home one of the swag bags, you can catch the show live on TNT and TBS on Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.