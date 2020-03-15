These $30 Yoga Pants Fit Women of All Different Heights Thanks to a Unique Design

Image zoom

Whether you’re tall, petite, or anywhere in between, Amazon shoppers may have found your new favorite pair of yoga pants. Over 3,600 reviewers have discovered Safort’s flare yoga pants, which feature a unique design element that allows them to fit people of all heights and sizes.

Not only do the comfy stretch pants have a flattering fit, soft fabric, and versatile style that some say can even be worn to work, but they’re also completely customizable. At the bottom of each pant leg, there are four inseam length options of 28, 30, 32, and 34 inches. You’ll find symmetrical marks on either side of each leg, and all you have to do is cut below the spots to trim off the extra material you don’t need. You should try the pants on before deciding where to tailor them, but the brand also recommends hem lengths for different height ranges: Women 5-foot-1 to 5-foot-3” will likely go with the 28-inch inseam, 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-5 with the 30-inch option, and 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 with 32 inches, while 5-foot-9 and above will likely want to opt for the 34-inch inseam.

Image zoom

Buy It! Safort Bootcut Yoga Pants, 4 Pockets, UPF50+, $29.99-$33.99; amazon.com

The pants are also “absolutely not see-through” and pass the “squat test,” in addition to having pockets (!!). In fact, the pockets actually open up the options of where you can rock these comfortable pants because, as many reviewers note, they look more like regular (as opposed to exercise-specific) bottoms — in some cases, they can even pass for dress pants. Safort has three versions of the pants: a “jean style” with front and back pockets that mimic the look of jeans, the regular style with two back and two front pockets, and a high-waisted option with a hidden back waist pocket.

Five-star reviewers say the pants are great for travel because you’ll have ease of movement and the ability to store your phone and other small essentials in the accessible pockets. One reviewer recently edited her review from a few years ago to add, “I also wanted to let you know that I still have these pants two years later, and THEY ARE STILL AWESOME HOT FIRE. Lots of washes, lots of squats, and of course, lots of penguin pocket-waddling around. They have held up beautifully and remained opaque.”

Image zoom

Buy It! Safort Bootcut Yoga Pants, 4 Pockets, UPF50+, $29.99-$33.99; amazon.com

You probably would think that pants this flattering, comfortable, and useful for diverse settings — and even made of UPF fabric with built-in sun protection — would sell for a pretty penny, but you can snag these for between $30 and $34.

Shop Safort’s unique yoga pants in 11 colors and designs and, whether you’re 5-foot-3 or 6-feet-tall, you’ll find your perfect fit.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.