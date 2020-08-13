Over 1,800 Amazon Shoppers Love These Safety Glasses That Protect Against COVID-19

Earlier this month, Dr. Anthony Fauci — the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the nation’s top infectious disease expert — told ABC News that eye protection in the form of a face shield or goggles may be more important in protecting against the novel coronavirus than once thought. “If you have goggles or an eye shield, you should use it,” he told ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton. “You have mucosa in the nose, mucosa in the mouth, but you also have mucosa in the eye... theoretically, you should protect all the mucosal surfaces.”
Of course, this isn’t to say you have to dig up your old swimming goggles to wear outside next time you go to the grocery store — there are other options available online that will offer coverage over your eyes, without making you feel like you’re about to dive off the high board. Amazon, for instance, offers a 12-pack of protective eyewear that features a wrap-around design that, when placed on your face, will offer coverage over your entire eye area without obstructing your vision.
The entire pack is only $17, and the assortment of glasses includes a multitude of colors including pink, green, blue, and red. Each of the glasses offers 100 percent UV protection, and they’re also impact-resistant up to ten times more than normal glasses and plastic — so you don’t have to worry about them breaking if you hit them against something.
The wrap-around design of the glasses offers not only eye protection, but also peripheral-vision protection, which is especially important if you’re wearing the glasses to avoid droplets from splashing in your eyes. In this case, the more coverage offered, the better.
The glasses have over 1,800 five-star reviews on Amazon, and some are even from medical professionals who wear them while on the job: “I love the fact that I get to wear different colored safety glasses to go with my scrubs,” one customer wrote.
Another explained, “Exactly as advertised. Great look, fit and lightweight. Love all the colors. Will use for protection during COVID and especially for air travel.”If you’re looking for eye protection after Dr. Fauci’s recommendation that’s lightweight but also offers a good amount of coverage, these are an excellent option. Check them out below, and then head over to Amazon to purchase.
Buy It! Safety Glasses 12x Assorted Protective Eyewear, $16.99; amazon.com
