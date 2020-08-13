Over 1,800 Amazon Shoppers Love These Safety Glasses That Protect Against COVID-19

Of course, this isn’t to say you have to dig up your old swimming goggles to wear outside next time you go to the grocery store — there are other options available online that will offer coverage over your eyes, without making you feel like you’re about to dive off the high board. Amazon, for instance, offers a 12-pack of protective eyewear that features a wrap-around design that, when placed on your face, will offer coverage over your entire eye area without obstructing your vision.