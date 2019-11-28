Sadie Robertson had two love-at-first-sight moments: meeting now-husband Christian Huff and picking her wedding gown.

Ahead of her nuptials on Monday, when Robertson and Huff tied the knot on her family’s farm in Louisiana, the Duck Dynasty star opened up to PEOPLE about finding the dress of her dreams.

“It was so magical. It was like the wedding dress moment that you dream of,” Robertson, 22, told PEOPLE about picking out her Rita Vinieris dress at New York’s Kleinfeld Bridal, which is featured on TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress.

The moment indeed was “magical,” as Robertson admitted that she “was not planning on getting my dress that day at all.”

“I was actually just heading to New York just on a business trip and [Christian’s] mom was like, ‘Oh my gosh, while you’re there you should totally go to Kleinfeld.’ And I was like, ‘Oh okay, I mean maybe I’ll just look around.’ I was literally just going to go like see it just to get excited about a wedding dress,” she recalled.

While en route to Kleinfeld with her mother, Korie Robertson, the bride was browsing on the store’s website.

“I only saw one dress that I was like, ‘Okay, I kind of like this.’ So I screenshotted it and I get there and didn’t even tell them about the dress because I was like, ‘I don’t really know what I like. Who am I to say?’ So I start trying on dresses and my mom and I were just kind of having fun and I’m like, ‘I’m not going to get my dress today,’ ” she said.

Thankfully, right before she left, Robertson shared the photo of the dress with a Kleinfeld employee, who found the gown.

And as soon as Robertson put it on, she knew it was the one.

“They bring it to me and I put on the dress and immediately — we had tried on like 10 dresses and as soon as I put that on, my mom and I both started crying,” Robertson said. “I do not cry that much and neither does she and so we had like the moment and I ended up buying my dress that day. It was the one I screenshotted. So I guess when you know, you know. It was crazy!”

For her ceremony, Robertson paired the strapless, mermaid-style bow-back dress with Cornelia James gloves and Christian Louboutin shoes. She accessorized the look with dangling earrings and had her blonde locks pulled back into a low, classic bun, which was styled by Carachelle Tyvan.

But while Robertson said that her ceremony dress “is beautiful,” she admitted “it is not the dress to move in.”

When it came to reception time, the Dancing with the Stars alum changed into a second dress from Sherri Hill, which was “totally different” from the Rita Vinieris gown.

“My reception dress is actually from Sherri Hill and we used to work together in the past and love Sherri Hill, love what she does, so I’m excited to get to wear her dress,” said Robertson, who added that she planned to swap heals for sneakers: “And I’m going to put on my tennis shoes so I can break it down!”

“It’s kind of funny, but I was like, ‘You know what, if you’re going to wear two dresses, you might as well get the best of both worlds.’ It’s different. My first is very simple — it’s just very classic, all white. And then the other one, it has a little bit more detail to it and little bit more fairytale,” Robertson explained about the V-neck, spaghetti-strap gown.

As for her glam, Robertson recruited a familiar face to do her makeup.

“Back when I was on DWTS, I jokingly was saying to the makeup artist, I was 16, I was telling her, ‘Oh my gosh, one day when I get married, you should do my wedding.’ And she was like, ‘Yeah girl!’ Then fast forward five years later, I’m actually getting married and so I texted her. I was like, ‘The moment’s finally come! I told you you’d get the first offer,’ and just kind of joking and she said yes,” Robertson said of having her DWTS makeup artist Sarah Woolf travel from Los Angeles to Louisiana for her special day.

“She did my makeup for 11 weeks and made me look so cool, and so I trust her,” Robertson said ahead of her wedding. “I’m definitely keeping it very simple, pretty, elegant, very much like I don’t want to feel different than I do on most days. Just a prettier version. She’s awesome and I’m excited to work with her again and make something unique to the day.”

In an evening ceremony officiated by Pastor Louie Giglio, the couple said “I do” in front of more than 600 guests — including her season 19 DWTS castmate Alfonso Ribeiro and Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure — on a tennis court, which was transformed into a romantic-looking garden.

“We’re having it on a tennis court, which is kind of unique and fun,” Robertson said of the ceremony. “Christian and I both love to play tennis and every time we’re home, we play tennis on this court. So we’re like, ‘Well, what if we transformed the court?’ So we’re taking off the net, taking off everything. We’re laying down AstroTurf and lights everywhere all over the fence and white roses. So it’ll actually feel like this nice garden.”

Following the nuptials, when Robertson and Huff, 21, exchanged both personal and traditional vows. After, an outdoor reception was held under a large tent.

“Christian and I both love night; we love the stars and the moon, so I think all of it together is going to be so magical,” Robertson said before the wedding.

And while Robertson and her bridal party got spray tans from Beautifully Bronzed to give her that summer glow for her wedding, she and Huff are currently soaking up the sun in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for their honeymoon.

“Christian is so kind and so affirming of who I am as a person. He makes me a lot stronger. I just feel like equally, we make each other better when we’re together,” Robertson told PEOPLE.

“When somebody makes you better and they’re you’re best friend in the world, you don’t want to spend a day without them. So we’re excited to not have to spend the day without each other,” Robertson said of Huff, who popped the question in June. “I love his adventurous spirit in life, how much my family loves him, so we’re excited to be able to officially call him family.”