Ahead of her engagement, Duck Dynasty‘s Sadie Robertson had two simple requests for fiancé Christian Huff when it came to her ring.

“It’s funny because the only thing I had said to him about a ring is, ‘It just has to be rose gold because I’m allergic to everything else. And I want it to shine like a diamond.’ And oh, it shines like a diamond!” Robertson, 22, tells PEOPLE about her rose gold diamond sparkler.

After nine months of dating, Huff popped the question to Robertson on her family’s Louisiana property on Sunday, which also happened to be his 21st birthday. He got down on one knee after a full day of celebrating both of their birthdays (they share the same birthday week) alongside friends and family members, who traveled from near and far for the “surprise” proposal.

While Robertson and Huff had previously discussed engagement, the TV star gave her beau free reign when it came to deciding on the band.

Image zoom Christian Huff and Sadie Robertson Jayda Iye

“I had told him, when we started talking about getting engaged, I was like, ‘I have no say. I don’t even care what it looks like.’ Because I really didn’t even know what I liked. I don’t really wear jewelry that much and so I just told him, ‘I want it to be whatever you want it to be,'” says Robertson. “For me, it was going to be special to see what he picked out. But I would have never imagined that it would it be like this.”

Says Robertson, “It’s just the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Huff not only nailed the design, but he included an extra-special engraving on the inside of the band as an added surprise.

Image zoom Christian Huff and Sadie Robertson Jayda Iye

“So I have a tattoo of the word ‘original’ on my arm and the word ‘original’ means a lot to me. And he got the same font as my tattoo engraved in the middle on the inside of my ring,” she says.

“He has all these little details that are special to us in this ring. It just blew me away!” she shares. “It was amazing.”