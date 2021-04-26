Cohen — who was nominated for his role in The Trial of the Chicago 7 and his screenplay for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm— and wife Fisher went for cool, classic looks for their off-campus Oscars attendance

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Dazzle at the 2021 Oscars as They Celebrate from Sydney

The couple virtually attended Sunday's festivities from Sydney, Australia, beaming in to the ceremony in front of the city's iconic harbor during the early morning hours.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For his Oscars look, the actor sported a handmade mocha suit from Ralph Lauren Purple Label, finishing off the look with a brown silk satin bow tie and linen slippers.

Fisher, 45, was by his side in a black Dior gown with a fitted bodice and a V-shaped neckline.

The actress, who was styled by Micah Shifman, kept her jewelry simple with a chunky diamond choker and matching earrings from Bulgari. Her loose curls and pop of red lip color rounded out the look.

Baron Cohen, 49, is vying for two golden statuettes Sunday night — Best Supporting Actor for The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Best Adapted Screenplay for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher arrive to attend a screening of the Oscars 93rd Annual Academy Awards Credit: Rick Rycroft/Pool/Shutterstock

The couple has remained by each other's sides throughout the award season, including last month when Baron Cohen accepted two Golden Globes for Borat 2. Talking to reporters after his wins, he opened up about the support Fisher gives him.

Watch People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: Hollywood's Biggest Night from 5:30 ET-6:30 ET on People.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or the PeopleTV app.

"It's impossible to make a movie like this without having an incredibly supporting spouse," Baron Cohen said. "You know, I went and made two movies in the last 12 months: [The Trial of the] Chicago Seven and Borat 2. And these aren't normal shoot days; you're calling up sometimes at the end of the day and just saying, 'I was lucky to make it out in one piece today,' so you need a very, very understanding wife. And I'm very lucky to have it."

Sacha Baron Cohen Credit: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

During the Golden Globes, he also gave a heartfelt acknowledgement to his wife while accepting the best picture, comedy award.

"Thank you to my incredibly patient wife Isla, who has put up with all my madness."

Fisher and Baron Cohen first started dating in 2002 and have been married since 2010. They share daughters Olive and Elula, and son Montgomery.

In October, Fisher shared an adorable throwback photo of the couple as she wished her husband a happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday boo 🎂. You have had an amazing year as an activist, actor, father and husband," Fisher wrote in the caption. "Thank you for trying as hard as you can to make the world a better place 💕❤️."