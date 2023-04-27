How Sabrina Carpenter's Hairstylist Creates Her 'Soft and Angelic' Stage Look on Tour (Exclusive)

The second leg of Sabrina Carpenter's Emails I Can't Send tour is underway, and her hairstylist Scott King brought PEOPLE backstage for her concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles to share exactly how he transforms the pop star's hair before she performs

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

and
Jackie Fields
Jackie Fields

Jackie Fields is the Deputy Beauty Director at PEOPLE. A Tufts University and Parsons School of Design alum, she joined the brand as an editorial assistant in 2005 and has previously held the titles of reporter, writer-reporter, writer, editor, and senior editor. In 2009, she reported the magazine's first BeautyWatch page. During the last 12 years, she has focused almost entirely on beauty – specifically celebrity and market trends. Jackie most enjoys heading up the brand's annual drugstore Beauty Awards. When she is not reporting, writing, and editing content, she is testing fragrances, lipsticks, and products for 4c hair or catering to her beloved English Bulldog, Bowie.

Published on April 27, 2023 01:10 PM
Sabrina Carpenter, Scott King, Hairstory products Where was the image taken - Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA When was the image taken - April 20, 2023 Who took the photograph - Alfredo Flores
Photo: Alfredo Flores
01 of 07

Sabrina Takes Center Stage

Sabrina Carpenter, Scott King, Hairstory products Where was the image taken - Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA When was the image taken - April 20, 2023 Who took the photograph - Alfredo Flores
Alfredo Flores

No "nonsense" here! Sabrina Carpenter and her hairstylist Scott King are all business when it comes to the star's on-stage look.

For the second leg of her Emails I Can't Send tour, named after her fifth studio album, the musician, 23, has been serving up show-stopping looks like this dreamy blowout, all courtesy of the celebrity pro.

King, who's been working with Carpenter for nearly a decade after meeting her on a magazine shoot, tells PEOPLE that conceptualizing a hairdo for a concert is totally different than creating one for the red carpet.

For the former, "You want to create a signature look that will withstand running, dancing, and performing for 1.5 hours," he says. Ahead, he shares his tricks of the trade using Hairstory.

02 of 07

Ready For Her Closeup

Sabrina Carpenter, Scott King, Hairstory products Where was the image taken - Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA When was the image taken - April 20, 2023 Who took the photograph - Alfredo Flores
Alfredo Flores

"The hairstyles that we have chosen go with the vibe of the album," King explains. "It's about love and heartbreak, so we wanted her hair to be very romantic to match that."

For her stop in Los Angeles, King decided to go for a tousled down 'do ("Soft and pretty and angelic is the vibe!" King says.) to pair with the singer's costume — a baby pink corset mini dress with a heart cutout, lace details and lots of bling. Fun fact: the look is one of five Carpenter rotates throughout the tour.

03 of 07

The MVPs (Most Valuable Products)

Sabrina Carpenter, Scott King, Hairstory products Where was the image taken - Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA When was the image taken - April 20, 2023 Who took the photograph - Alfredo Flores
Alfredo Flores

Carpenter rocks out for over 90 minutes, which is why "prepping her hair is the most important part of making it stay," notes King. When it comes to the game-changers in his kit, he points to his Hairstory products.

"What has been working the best for her has been using the Dressed Up heat protectant spray as well as their Undressed texturizing spray," he shares. To tame flyaways, "I use the Hair Balm," King adds. Another one of his all-stars? The Powder dry shampoo, which he says is "amazing for keeping the hair full of body and volume throughout the show."

04 of 07

It's All In the Prep

Sabrina Carpenter, Scott King, Hairstory products Where was the image taken - Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA When was the image taken - April 20, 2023 Who took the photograph - Alfredo Flores
Alfredo Flores

Prepping and styling Carpenter's hair before showtime takes around an hour. "I blow out her hair, set it with the iron and eventually take it down and brush it out or tweak any pieces that are out of place," King explains of his process.

Meanwhile, the "Feather" singer will simultaneously have her makeup done and prepare for her set with vocal warm-ups or save her voice entirely. But "if there is a TV in the room, we will get pumped up to a playlist of music videos and have fun," shares King.

05 of 07

Quick Fixes

Sabrina Carpenter, Scott King, Hairstory products Where was the image taken - Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA When was the image taken - April 20, 2023 Who took the photograph - Alfredo Flores
Alfredo Flores

Carpenter doesn't have any outfit changes. The same goes for her hair. 'We have one hairstyle for the show," King says, adding that tweaks, when needed, have to be done with speed.

"There are only about 30 seconds to one minute to do touch-ups between the two parts of the show. So, it's more about smoothing out her hair and brushing it out maybe blow-drying around her face if she starts to sweat."

06 of 07

Mane Maintenance

Sabrina Carpenter, Scott King, Hairstory products Where was the image taken - Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA When was the image taken - April 20, 2023 Who took the photograph - Alfredo Flores
Alfredo Flores

Because Carpenter's hair is constantly layered with products in glam, King has her follow a steady haircare routine so that her tresses stays hydrated and healthy.

"I have been having Sabrina wash her hair with the New Wash Rich shampoo mixed with Purple Color Boost from Hairstory. It is for highlighted and thick hair and is phenomenal at restoring moisture."

King recommends working in a few drops of the brand's Hair Oil on dried locks (his preferred method is to air-dry). The result: "Her hair ends up feeling SO soft," raves King.

07 of 07

Tour de Force

Sabrina Carpenter, Scott King, Hairstory products Where was the image taken - Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA When was the image taken - April 20, 2023 Who took the photograph - Alfredo Flores
Alfredo Flores

Carpenter and King have several stops ahead, culminating with Lollapalooza in August.

When the curtains close every night, King's favorite part about being on the road is visiting new places and hanging with the team. "Touring is so fun to me! I love seeing new cities I have never been to and just being on the tour bus with the crew, playing games and pranking each other."

But, King admits, he loves having downtime when he can read books, watch TV shows and simply zone out.

