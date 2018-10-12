After Cheetah Girls‘ star Sabrina Bryan couldn’t “Say Yes to the Dress,” she took matters into her own hands and called up her favorite dress designer to create two gorgeous gowns for her big day.

The Dancing with the Stars alum, 34, married her boyfriend of six years, strategic accounts manage Jordan Lundberg, last Saturday at Wayne Newton‘s home in Las Vegas (Bryan and Newton became friends on season 5 of Dancing with the Stars).

Bryan initially looked for her wedding dress while filming an episode of Say Yes to the Dress, but after trying on multiple options, she knew she wanted to turn to her favorite designer.

“I always knew I wanted a Hayley Paige,” she told PEOPLE exclusively about the designer. “I am beyond blessed to have a custom dress designed by Miss Hayley Paige. She has been my favorite dress designer for years, and we have become good friends through this process.”

The singer was very involved in the creative process with Paige. “I had a vision for my dress, and with Hayley’s creativity, she designed an exquisite wedding gown,” Bryan said.

What transpired was two dresses — one for the ceremony and another for the reception. The first was a “fairy tale ball gown” with plunging illusion neckline, sheer sleeves and beaded handmade appliqués along the bodice with a full ball skirt.

“It’s glitzy and dramatic and a once in a lifetime dress,” Bryan said. “For the reception, I changed into a sleek dress called the West Gown that Hayley has customized with a plunging neckline and a sexy low back. This dress allowed me to get my party on.”

Another special touch for her big day were her garters, created by La Gartier. “The designers incorporated my mom’s wedding dress fabric into the design,” Bryan explained. Her hair and makeup were by Ricardo Ferrise.

The two wed in a “romantic glamour-themed” outdoor ceremony, planned by Elle and Jay Events in front of 160 guests, including her “Cheetah sister” Kiely Williams, who served as one of her matrons of honor.

“After our first year together, I knew he was the one.,” Bryan told PEOPLE about her new hubby. “Now, seven years later, we knew it was the perfect time for us to start a new chapter. We are blessed to have enjoyed many precious memories together and are excited to begin our adventures as husband and wife!”