Skechers Has a Super Affordable Line of Women’s Sneakers at Target

If you love the look and feel of Skechers shoes but don’t love the idea of shelling out anywhere from $60 to $125 (or upwards) for a new pair of sneakers, we have some good news for you.

S Sport by Skechers, the brand’s more affordable sister line, is packed with cute kicks that start at just $30 and resemble some of the brand’s most popular styles. Though the assortment is smaller, the less expensive collection, which is sold at Target and other retailers, has an array of comfortable shoes that are designed for working out, walking, and everyday wear for $40 and under.

Shop S Sport By Skechers Women’s Shoes:

Just like Skechers’ other footwear, these affordable alternatives have cushy memory foam insoles among other top-notch features, like soft and stretchy materials and shock-absorbing soles. Throughout the hundreds of positive reviews left by customers on different pairs, owners rave about their lightweight but supportive feel and comfy fit that requires zero breaking in.

The current collection’s most reviewed style, the Charlize, is a knit mesh slip-on sneaker that shoppers call the “best shoe ever.” Even reviewers who spend all day on their feet gave them a stellar review after months of wear. “I love these shoes and get so many compliments on them,” one reviewer wrote. “I work in a pharmacy and I am on my feet eight hours a day. They give great support and my feet don’t hurt at the end of my shift. I love them so much I ordered a second pair to have when these wear out.”

Just like the versatile Charlize shoe, every other style from the line can be worn for a range of occasions and activities like hanging out at home, running errands, gentle exercise, or jobs that require long hours on your feet. Reviewers also turn to the Loop Spacedye Heathered sneakers to keep them comfy at work, while they claim the Rummie shoe “feels like walking on clouds.”

For just $30–$40 a pair, you can get yourself a few for the price you’d normally pay for just one higher-end style, so go ahead and check out the complete assortment on Target.com or shop our curated picks below.

