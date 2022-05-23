Ryan Seacrest's Near-Wardrobe Malfunction on American Idol Finale Led to Mid-Show Underwear Change

"There was just panic about it," Ryan Seacrest said about his wardrobe snafu

Ryan Seacrest had to do a quick underwear change during a commercial break for Sunday's season 20 finale of American Idol, when viewers noticed the pair he had on revealed a little too much.

The 47-year-old host opened up about the wardrobe switch on Monday's Live with Kelly and Ryan, joking to co-host Kelly Ripa, "Apparently, America voted and said there was anatomy in the shot."

"There was just panic about it, and we changed it," Seacrest said.

Calling the experience, "a little embarrassing," Seacrest explained he was alerted to the issue by Miles Siggins, his longtime stylist who is "in charge of the suits that I wear' and "makes sure everything is lined up and buttoned."

After kicking off the live show's start, Siggins approached Seacrest and informed the broadcaster of the issue. "We go to commercial and he says, 'Can I tell you something? We need to change your underwear,'" Seacrest recalled. "I said, 'What do you mean we need to change my underwear?' "

The problem was, Seacrest didn't have a backup pair of underwear on him. So Siggins offered a swap.

"He says, 'Don't worry, I got mine,'" Seacrest said. "He's English, so he has shorter, tighter ones. ... They were tight, elastic underwear."

Left: Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC via Gett Right: Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty

Seacrest took Siggins up on the change. "It was in the middle of a live show! We go backstage during the commercial and find a little corner and I'm literally taking off my pants, off my underwear, and putting his on," Seacrest told Ripa.

"It was the first for me for a live show," Seacrest added. "Anything for [American Idol]. It's a family show. Thank you Miles!"

But Ripa, 51, told Seacrest he made the wrong move. "No, no, no," she said. "Change the camera shot! Crotch up! I would have said, 'You get that camera and put it from here up.' I'm not wearing Miles' panties."

That was until Ripa learned the shot wasn't diminishing. "It was enhancing? Well then I would have insisted they stay!," Ripa teased.

Sunday's American Idol was notable for more than just Seacrest's snafu.

The episode saw America crowning Noah Thompson a champ, over fellow finalists, HunterGirl and Leah Marlene.

"Oh my God ... my heart is beating out of my chest, this is crazy," Thompson said after learning the news of his win live onstage.

