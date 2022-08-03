"I guess you're just happy to see me!" guest co-host Carson Kressley joked of Seacrest's fly being down during Tuesday's episode

Ryan Seacrest Gracefully Laughs Off Wardrobe Malfunction on Live With Kelly and Ryan

Ryan Seacrest attends the 2018 Samsung Charity Gala at The Manhattan Center on September 27, 2018 in New York City.

Ryan Seacrest knows how to handle just about anything with grace – including a wardrobe malfunction!

In a clip from Tuesday's episode around the :30 mark, Seacrest, 47, opened by introducing his guest host, original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy personality Carson Kressley. However, when they sat down to start the show, the Emmy Award winner realized he forgot to zip his pants, telling Kressley, "By the way, my fly is down."

"I guess you're just happy to see me!" Kressley, 52, joked of the mishap.

"I just threw this on at the last minute because I saw what you were wearing. I had to make a quick change," Seacrest joked in return.

Earlier this year, the television personality experienced a similar wardrobe issue while hosting the season finale of American Idol in May.

Seacrest made a quick change during the live episode after it was brought to his attention that the pair of undies he was wearing gave the audience an "enhancing" view of his anatomy.

Calling the incident "a little embarrassing" during an episode of Live, Seacrest revealed he enlisted longtime stylist Miles Siggins for a backup pair of underwear.

"It was in the middle of a live show! We go backstage during the commercial and find a little corner and I'm literally taking off my pants, off my underwear, and putting his on," Seacrest told his co-host, Kelly Ripa.