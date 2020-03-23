Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Shayna Taylor Wear Matching Tie-Dye Sweats While Social Distancing

Ryan Seacrest and girlfriend Shayna Taylor are keeping their wardrobes in-sync while hanging out at home as they practice social distancing during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

As the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, 45, filmed the morning talk show remotely from his home and replaced his usual suit and tie for a pair of navy blue tie-dye sweats from Land of the Righteous, Seacrest revealed his girlfriend, 27, was behind-the-scenes whipping up a special treat — and wearing the same sweatsuit!

“@shaynateresetaylor home cooked her black bean gingerbread bars for us! Find the recipe on livewithkellyandryan.com,” Seacrest captioned a photo of the couple on his Instagram seen coordinating in the exact same trendy sweats.

Taylor, a trained chef and food blogger, often spoils Seacrest with her cooking expertise. “She is an amazing cook, and she’s a fantastic healthy chef, as well,” Seacrest told PEOPLE of his girlfriend in December 2019. “So, sometimes she will surprise us. She makes this incredible guilt-free pumpkin pie, which I tasted a few weeks ago. She’s mastered the recipe.”

As the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases has surpassed at least 33,000 in the United States as of Monday morning, Seacrest and Taylor join a slew of other celebrities who have chosen to practice social distancing to curb the spread of the virus.

In response to the climbing number of cases in the U.S., public schools have closed in some form in every state, American workers who can are teleworking and many cities and states have closed bars and restaurants to reduce human contact and further spread.

To prevent the spread of the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages maintaining basic forms of hygiene including careful hand washing, avoiding touching the face, moving away from people who are coughing or sneezing and staying home at signs of illness.

