Ryan Seacrest Wishes 'Live' Replacement Mark Consuelos Well: 'Feel Free to Remodel My Dressing Room!'

The host extended social media congratulations to Kelly Ripa's husband for stepping into his role

By Wendy Geller
Published on February 16, 2023 04:10 PM
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the Haute Living Celebrates Kelly Ripa And The Release Of "Live Wire" ; Ryan Seacrest arrives at the KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022
Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Ryan Seacrest is saying goodbye to Live with Kelly and Ryan...and giving his replacement free rein to get comfortable in the new role.

Posting to Instagram Thursday following his departure announcement from the syndicated ABC daytime show, Seacrest congratulated new co-host Mark Consuelos, calling him "brother," and telling him "feel free to remodel my dressing room!"

Seacrest's cheerful well-wishes were accompanied by a carousel of shots featuring memorable moments on the show with co-host Kelly Ripa, who is Consuelos' wife.

"I'm going to miss my work wife and all the laughter we share," he noted, specifically to Ripa. "When I signed on to host Live in 2017 it was meant to be for 3 years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season."

"I'm looking forward to coming back to guest host in the future," he added. "Kelly, I promise to forever share my food photos, chicken eggs, and olive oil with you."

RELATED VIDEO: Ryan Seacrest Departing 'Live', Kelly Ripa to Be Joined by Husband Mark Consuelos Permanently

On Thursday, Seacrest — who joined the show in 2017 — announced his exit from the series, with plans to move back to the west coast this spring ahead of the American Idol live shows in Los Angeles.

The radio star, who also joined as an executive producer, termed his decision to depart as "tough" and "bittersweet."

Conseulos — who has been married to Ripa since 1996 — has stepped in to guest-host Live multiple times, including during times Seacrest was away filming Idol.

Now that he has permanently replaced Seacrest, the show will be officially rebranded as Live with Kelly and Mark.

