Ryan Seacrest Accidentally Wore His Girlfriend's Shirt - and Has No Regrets

Seacrest and Taylor Clint Spaulding/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

What’s Shayna Taylor‘s is Ryan Seacrest‘s.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, 43, stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to share an anecdote about his unintentionally outfit mishap.

“I went back to L.A. last weekend, and I get very few nights off with my girlfriend [Taylor], and I said, ‘Hey, let’s do a date night. I’m going to barbecue,'” Seacrest explained to Fallon, 43. “I get home, and I look at my closet, and I have a few clothes there.”

RELATED: Kate McKinnon Wows Jimmy Fallon by Rapping in Hungarian: ‘This Is Unbelievable!’

Then Seacrest spotted the fateful shirt: “I pull it out, and I feel it, and I’m like, ‘God, I don’t know why I didn’t bring this to New York. This is great.’ It’s very soft. It’s got a nice dip. So I put it on.”

He was ready to debut his new look. “I’m so proud of it, and I’m standing by the grill, and I say, ‘Hey babe, what kind of kebab… would you like?’ She says, ‘Why are you wearing my shirt?’ I was wearing her shirt, and I was actually kind of proud of it. #WhyIShouldBeSingle.”

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in May 2017 that Seacrest and Taylor, a personal chef, had moved in together in Manhattan after an April jaunt to Paris. The duo had previously dated a few years earlier.

In September, Seacrest raved about Taylor on Live. When Kelly Ripa, 47, shared a study that male-female relationships are more successful when the man is less attractive than the woman, Seacrest replied, “I’m good!”

RELATED: This Is the Juice Cleanse that Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Are Doing: ‘It’s a Restart’

“Shayna’s special,” Ripa said. “She’s got it all.”

Seacrest answered, “I know. It’s frustrating.”

In October, Seacrest brought Taylor, who graduated from the Art Institute Culinary School, on Live for a “Banana Bread Bake Off.” He said, “[I’m] proud and excited to have her here.”