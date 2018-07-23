Ryan Reynolds Continues to Be Blake Lively's No. 1 Instagram Troll as He Asks for His Hat Back

There’s no doubt that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds prefer showing their affection towards one another via some gentle roasting on social media. And in Reynolds’ most recent attempt to troll on his wife, the Deadpool 2 star, 41, called out Lively, 30, for snatching something special from his closet.

In Lively’s latest Instagram post, the actress shared a photograph of herself swinging in front of the ocean, wearing a black Aviation Gin baseball cap she apparently took from her husband.

“I want my damn hat back,” Reynolds, who purchased an ownership interest in the liquor brand earlier this year, wrote in the comments of Lively’s post.

Blake Lively/Instagram

Although we don’t know if Lively ever did give Reynolds his “damn hat” back, the actress did joke about missing out on dating his “hot” twin brother in an Instagram roast session last month.

The actor shared a short clip of an interview with his twin brother Gordon on social media, writing, “Tomorrow is #WorldGinDay. My brother is an ass. Which is why you can’t have one without the other.”

Responding to the interview, Lively jokingly suggested that she had picked the wrong Reynolds brother to marry.

“S—. Your brother is hot. I’ve made a terrible mistake…” she wrote in a comment captured by popular Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

Not to be outdone this time, Reynolds playfully responded, “You haven’t made a mistake. You’ve been living with him for over a year.”