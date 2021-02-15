"That time I f*d my hairdresser," the actress cheekily captioned a Valentine's Day post honoring her husband

Blake Lively Shares Video of Ryan Reynolds Coloring Her Hair, Reveals NSFW Way She Thanked Him

Ryan Reynolds is a man of many talents — including hair coloring.

On Sunday, Blake Lively honored her husband of eights years in a sassy Valentine's Day tribute on Instagram that included a video of the Deadpool actor, 44, coloring the Gossip Girl alum's hair.

The video, taken presumably during the ongoing pandemic, featured a time lapse of Reynolds performing his new quarantine task. And while Lively, 33, seemed to be stoked about the long overdue process, the father of three's facial expressions indicated that he wasn't exactly thrilled about catering to his wife's needs.

"That time I f*d my hairdresser," Lively captioned the post, which also featured a second slide showing a selfie of the couple.

Meanwhile, Reynolds marked the romantic holiday by trolling his wife on social media, as he always does. He posted a video of Lively enjoying a snow day on a sled with the caption, "My forever valentine for the foreseeable future."

The Pokémon: Detective Pikachu star also shared two photos of Lively on his Instagram Story to add to the celebrations.

The couple — who wed in 2012 and are parents to daughters James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 16 months — are notorious for trolling each other on social media. In December, Lively jokingly threw shade at her husband by sharing a list of her favorite things in Vancouver and omitting Reynolds, who hails from the Canadian city.

Two months prior, the A Simple Favor actress poked fun at Reynolds' unusual choice of having pie instead of a traditional birthday cake for his 44th birthday celebrations.

"1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE. 2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles. @vancityreynolds that's who," Lively shared on Instagram alongside a photo of Reynolds waiting to blow out his candles in the half-eaten pie.