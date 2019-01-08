Ryan Reynolds has an exciting new gig to add to his resumé.

The movie actor and Aviation Gin owner, 42, was just named the newest face of Giorgio Armani’s Code fragrances — ranked as one of the top 10 men’s colognes worldwide.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Reynolds helped announce the news on his Instagram, teasing that the campaign film (directed by himself!) will be coming soon.

Armani Beauty

“Just finished a short film for @Armani directed by the impossibly talented @ReedMorano. I love working with the #ArmaniCode team. I hope to eventually call Mr. Armani, “Papa”. But let’s take this one day at a time,” the actor wrote of the short film, which the brand says will drop in February.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more

In addition to starring in his first Armani Fragrance campaign, Reynolds is helping launch the newest member of the Armani Code family (the original launched in 2004!): Armani Code Absolu.

The scent, hitting stores at the same time Reynolds’ campaign drops, is described by the brand as an “audacious oriental fragrance” with notes of green apple, suede, nutmeg and vanilla.

Selecting the actor to front the brand’s latest campaign and cologne was a decision made easy for Armani.

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! Must-See Celebrity Hair Changes