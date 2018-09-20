Kayla Rae Reid/Instagram

Ryan Lochte‘s wedding to former Playboy model Kayla Rae Reid was an extravagant, lavish affair. From the venue to the flowers to the dress, everything was picture-perfect for the couple’s Palm Springs, California, nuptials, and that also extended to their rehearsal dinner too. Reid chose a custom jumpsuit from Rime Arodaky and we have details straight from the designer herself on this one-of-a-kind creation.

Before her big day, Reid wore an elegant white jumpsuit to the rehearsal featuring a sheer bodice with embellished cape and white pants (worn with ShoeDazzle pumps) that took three weeks to create.

“Kayla loved the Patsy jumpsuit as she thought it really fit her personality and body, however, she wanted to personalize it by changing the embroidered tulle on the jumpsuit to something more poetic,” Arodaky tells PEOPLE. “So we ended up using the same embroidered tulle that she absolutely loved from the Blair gown.”

Arodaky worked with Reid and after weeks of discussions and sketch validation, her dress was created at the atelier in Paris. “The team did a great job taking her exact measurements to create a unique jumpsuit that perfectly fits her,” says the designer.

In the end, Arodaky and Reid were both delighted in how the jumpsuit turned out. “Kayla is a gorgeous woman with an exciting life and we were happy she loved the look we created for her! It was modern and elegant all while exhibiting a lot of intricate details and embroideries.”

Reid showed her appreciation of the design on Instagram, sharing photos of the jumpsuit from every angle and writing, “In love with my @rimearodaky custom jumpsuit! THANK YOU ❤️ I love everything she creates! So chic, simple, and stunning!! ✨”

For the big day, Reid chose a Galia Lahav gown featuring an embroidered bodice, full tiered skirt and long veil. “I tried on so many dresses and I just fell in love with it,” Reid said. “I went to multiple places and I was like ‘I have to go back and try that on one more time! I can’t stop thinking about this dress.'”

Before the ceremony, Reid said she tried to show Lochte her dress but he had no interest. “I just want to be surprised,” Lochte said.

The newlyweds, who are parents to 15-month-old son Caiden Zane, already had a civil ceremony earlier this year and waited to plan their elaborate wedding until Caiden was old enough to be a part of it.

“We wanted Caiden to be old enough to walk down the aisle. One of our visions was to have him be able to be the ring bearer, so it’s perfect timing,” said Reid.