Even 'Free People Hoarders' Are in Love with This $32 Boho Dress from Amazon
The best part of dressing for the summer is that less is almost always more. Getting ready for the day can be as simple as throwing on a sundress and heading out the door. One can truly never have too many warm weather dresses in their closet for the days when the AC is your best friend.
If you're feeling a bit bored of the dresses hanging in your closet right now, check out the style so popular, Amazon shoppers are saying they "want it in every color."
The dress in question is the R.Vivimos Backless Summer Dress, and it comes as no surprise that it's designed by the brand behind Amazon's most shopper-loved summer staples. With over 4,100 glowing ratings left by customers who've added it to their collection, the boho-inspired dress even made a name for itself on the Amazon best seller list of formal dresses.
Although the cotton dress is winning over shoppers for its comfortable fit, a big part of the reason for its growing popularity may lie in its uncanny resemblance to a dress designed by a pricier well-known brand.
"Interestingly, this is exactly like the corresponding Free People dress," said one reviewer. "I am a Free People hoarder who randomly decided to try a knock-off instead of the real thing. I'm not dissatisfied in the slightest. It's absolutely beautiful. The details are there, and the adjustable fit is spectacular. The only surprising finding is the weight. Let me tell you, the dress I received is not a flimsy copy, that's for sure. This baby is heavier than I'm used to, which leads me to believe I will enjoy it for a lot longer than expected from such a frugal purchase."
The maxi style dress features a ruffled hemline and backless design, evoking a bohemian feel that could just as easily be worn to the beach as it could a night out for dinner and drinks. And thanks to its halter neck tie and elastic along the shirred bodice, even shoppers who wear a DD cup said they feel supported enough to wear the dress without a bra.
As we roll into the last dog days of summer, why not treat yourself to a dress fit to help you beat the heat in style? Head to Amazon to check out the shopper-approved dupe in all 24 colors.
