Even 'Free People Hoarders' Are in Love with This $32 Boho Dress from Amazon

"Interestingly, this is exactly like the corresponding Free People dress," said one reviewer. "I am a Free People hoarder who randomly decided to try a knock-off instead of the real thing. I'm not dissatisfied in the slightest. It's absolutely beautiful. The details are there, and the adjustable fit is spectacular. The only surprising finding is the weight. Let me tell you, the dress I received is not a flimsy copy, that's for sure. This baby is heavier than I'm used to, which leads me to believe I will enjoy it for a lot longer than expected from such a frugal purchase."