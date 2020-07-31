This Lightweight Maxi Dress Has Rave Reviews on Amazon — and It’s Less Than $36

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Every woman knows the importance of having stylish throw-on-and-go pieces in her warm-weather wardrobe that will take the guesswork out of getting dressed on hot and sticky summer days. Some may reach for a comfortable pair of lounge shorts, while others may opt for a lightweight jumpsuit, but hundreds of Amazon shoppers have decided that the R.Vivimos Maxi Dress is their go-to option for effortless summer style.

It’s easy to see why the boho-inspired dress has earned over 600 perfect five-star reviews. The summer essential is made from a super soft and lightweight material that will keep you cool in the heat. Along with a floor-grazing silhouette, the trendy piece boasts a ruffled hemline, a shirred bodice that shows off your figure, and an adjustable tie at the waist that helps create a custom fit. And while the dress has a plunging back, it also features three stretchy straps to help provide added support.

Shoppers love how comfortable and figure-flattering the flowy dress is, and they also rave about its versatility. Not only will it pair perfectly with everything from strappy sandals to high heels, the maxi is also convertible and can be worn as either a halter top or strapless dress.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! R.Vivimos Maxi Dress, $29.99–$35.99; amazon.com

“I LOVE this dress,” raved one shopper. “I can’t tell you how many compliments I have received. It’s fantastic and very comfortable.” The popular maxi dress ranges in size from small to XL, and customers of all shapes and sizes say the airy dress “fits like a glove.”

“This dress is gorgeous,” wrote another. “The best thing I have ever bought online!! I am so overwhelmingly in love with this dress, I got it in the blue and am ready to buy more colors. It’s very sexy, I have a D-cup and don’t feel like I am falling out of the sides. If you are thinking about buying this dress just do it! You won’t regret it!”

Ready to add what shoppers are calling “the perfect summer dress” to your closet? Shop it below in 19 different colors.

Image zoom Amazon

