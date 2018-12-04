Choosing the perfect look for picture day at the office can be challenging, even if you’re a Supreme Court Justice.

But Ruth Bader Ginsburg stole the spotlight in the new official U.S. Supreme Court group photo by jazzing up her black judge’s robe with a dramatic Stella & Dot Pegasus Necklace featuring an ombré feather-like design.

And the 85-year-old isn’t the only celebrity who loves the statement piece. Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Ashley Greene, Kathie Lee Gifford and Shay Mitchell have also accessorized with it over the years.

From scrunchies to jewelry, RBG has become an unexpected style icon, making her mark not just in U.S. history, but also in the fashion world.

And despite falling and fracturing three ribs in early November, Ginsburg shows no signs of slowing down.

In August, she said she hopes to have several more years on the Supreme Court. “I’m now 85,” she said at an event, according to CNN. “My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years.”

In January, it was reported that Ginsburg was hiring law clerks for at least two more terms on the bench, which CNN confirmed.

Ginsburg, who will be played by Felicity Jones in the upcoming film On the Basis of Sex, clinched a seat on the bench in 1993, becoming the second female justice in Supreme Court history.