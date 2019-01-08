Ruth Bader Ginsburg's 'Dissent Collar' Necklace Is Being Reissued by Banana Republic

Sometimes fashion can speak louder than words — even in the courtroom. Just ask Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg!

The 85-year-old is known for adding a touch of glam to her judge’s robes via her eye-catching necklaces. And in addition to bringing a fashionable flair to her work wardrobe, they actually make a strong statement.

One necklace has become so popular, it’s now known as her “dissent collar” because she typically wears the Banana Republic design on the days that she disapproves of the court’s decision. She also famously wore it the day after President Trump was elected in 2016, even though the court didn’t vote on any decisions.

The “dissent collar” is so popular among Ginsburg’s fans, that Banana Republic is reissuing its crochet-style necklace with beaded accents on bananarepublic.com. It’s currently available for pre-sale and will be available to buy on Tuesday, January 15 with proceeds benefitting an important cause.

Half of the necklace’s earnings will be donated to ACLU Women’s Rights Project, which was co-founded by Ginsburg and advocates for gender equality and women’s economic rights.

Ginsburg received the dissent collar in the gift bag at Glamour’s Woman of the Year event back in 2012, the same year the necklace was initially issued. When asked by Katie Couric why she wears this piece to represent her disagreement on decisions Ginsburg responded: “It looks fitting for dissents.”

But Ginsburg also has neckwear for days when she delivers a majority opinion, in this gold embellished necklace with lace and crocheted accents (pictured below).

In early December, she stood out in the official U.S. Supreme Court group photo with newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh when she wore the celeb loved Stella & Dot Pegasus necklace that has also made appearances on celebrities like Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

After undergoing a recent surgery to remove malignant nodules in her lungs, Ginsburg missed oral arguments for the first time since joining the court in 1993 earlier this week.

John Roberts, the court’s chief justice, confirmed Ginsburg’s absence at the start of the session Monday but noted that she would nonetheless take part in the cases before the court, according to BuzzFeed.

CNN reported that Ginsburg will be able to cast a vote in the case after reviewing the transcripts of the arguments.