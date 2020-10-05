Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Famous 'Dissent Collar' Is Back at Banana Republic

The iconic accessory has been given a fresh new name: the Notorious Necklace

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's statement collars have gone down in history as a staple of her Supreme Court style. And there was none more popular than the crystal necklace she received at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in 2012, which she later dubbed her "Dissent Collar."

“This is my dissenting collar. It looks fitting for dissent,” Ginsburg said during a 2014 interview with Yahoo about the embellished necklace by Banana Republic.

"You asked, we answered. The notorious necklace, as worn by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is coming back with a limited reissue," Banana Republic announced this weekend on Instagram.

In an official statement the company said, “Banana Republic feels this is an opportunity to benefit the advancement of women’s rights as a continuation of the brand’s commitment to champion equality."

In an effort to continue Ginsburg's mission of supporting women's equality, Banana Republic is donating 100% of proceeds from the sales of the Notorious Necklace (which retails for $98) to the International Center for Research on Women (ICRW). The non-profit awarded Ginsburg with the Champions for Change Award for Vision in 2016.

The necklace quickly sold out online, but a representative from Banana Republic tells PEOPLE the brand is working on updates regarding a restock after the positive response.

Ginsburg died died on Sept. 18 at her home in Washington D.C. at the age of 87 due to complications of metastatic cancer. She served on the Supreme Court for more than 27 years and was an icon of the court’s liberal wing for her unwavering fight for women’s rights and social justice.