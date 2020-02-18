Ruth Bader Ginsburg added a little sparkle to her wardrobe on Friday night.

The 86-year-old Supreme Court justice attended an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C., where she presented philanthropist and art patron Agnes Gund with the inaugural Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award.

Photos from the event soon began to circulate showing Ginsburg — nicknamed the “Notorious RBG” by fans — rocking a pair of sparkly silver heels.

“Yes. All the yes,” journalist Kate Bennett write on Twitter with a series of photos giving a close-up look of the justice’s footwear.

Martha Stewart joined Ginsburg at the event, sharing an Instagram post of the justice that also showed off her choice in heels — which she paired with a pair of black slacks, a patterned blazer and statement earrings.

“Last evening was very special and enlightening Justice @ruth.bader.ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsberg [sic] bestowed the first Woman of Leadership award on Agnes ‘Aggie’ Gund @agnesgund in a formal ceremony in the Library of Congress in Washington,” Stewart wrote. “It was such a distinct pleasure to be involved in such an illustrious event. Thank you Julie Offerman for establishing this distinguished award. And thank you Justice Ginsberg [sic] and Aggie Gund for being the leaders you are!!!!!”

Fans were quick to jump in the comments of Stewart’s post to praise Ginsburg for the glittering heels.

“Fabulous!!! Look at the Justice’s shoes! Love it. Gurl has style!! ❤️,” one wrote. Another added, “Love those rockin white socks and silver shoes RBG❤️👏❤️👏.”

A third fan wrote, “Swooning over those shoes! ❤️❤️❤️.”

“I ❤️ you RBG. You sparkle and I am not just talking about your shoes!” wrote a fourth.

This is not the first time Ginsburg has made headlines with her fashion choices. One of her eye-catching necklaces became particularly popular when court observers noticed that she typically wore it on the days that she disapproved of the court’s decision.

The Banana Republic design became popularly known as her “dissent collar.” She also famously wore it the day after Donald Trump was elected president in 2016.

Last year, Banana Republic reissued the crochet-style necklace, naming it the “Notorious Necklace.”

Earlier this year, Ginsburg announced that she was “cancer free.” She underwent cancer treatment twice in 2019, including a three-week radiation treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering Center in New York City over the summer for pancreatic cancer.