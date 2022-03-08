Russian Designer Valentin Yudashkin Dropped from Paris Fashion Week Calendar amid Ukraine Invasion

“It became clear that he is an affiliate of the regime. As such, I consider that he doesn’t have a place in the calendar,” Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode president Ralph Toledano said

Valentin Yudashkin, a Russian designer who has shown at Paris Fashion Week intermittently since 2016, has been booted from this year's calendar, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode confirmed on Sunday.

"We have a firm stance against the initiative taken by the president of the Russian Federation. We have nothing against Russian [people], but we will not support or accept to have in our calendar those who support his position," Fédération president Ralph Toledano explained in a phone interview to WWD.

"Our team did in-depth research [since the attack on Ukraine began], to see if he had distanced himself and what was his position in the Russian sphere," Toledano, 70, continued.

"It became clear that he is an affiliate of the regime. As such, I consider that he doesn't have a place in the calendar," he added, noting that the fact Yudashkin had designed uniforms for the Russian military was one among multiple reasons for the decision.

"Until now, the sole criteria we considered was creativity and artistic interest of these candidates. We are confronted by a wholly novel situation," he replied when asked if other Russian designers could be facing a similar predicament, adding that "all Russians can't be blamed for the actions of the president of the Russian Federation."

PEOPLE has reached out to Yudashkin's fashion label for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Although Yudashkin's show was dropped from the Paris Fashion Week calendar, it still took place virtually.

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. More than a million Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."