Ciara Shares Sexy Beachside Snaps Taken by Husband Russell Wilson: 'His Angles Are Always Right'
The NFL star knows how to get the best shots of his superstar wife Ciara
Russell Wilson proved he's got what it takes to be the ultimate Instagram husband.
Ciara, 35, recruited her NFL star husband, 32, as her photographer when she posed for sultry beachside photos — and Wilson expertly hit all the right angles.
Standing in the sand in a wet tank top, rolled-up shorts and oval sunglasses with her braids cascading all the way down to the ground, Ciara struck a sexy pose with one leg popped in front of the other. Wilson photographed his wife like a pro by capturing the golden hour light and standing in the best spot for the greatest shot.
"His angles are always right," Ciara captioned the pic, adding a photo credit for her husband.
Ciara posted a few more photos which appear to also be taken by the Seattle Seahawks quarterback where she seductively shows off her dramatic, long hair and gets a little cheeky in the ruched bottoms.
"He got an eye for me 😜," the singer captioned another one of the Instagram posts.
Earlier this year, Ciara, who shares son Win Harrison, 6 months, and daughter Sienna Princess, 3, with Wilson, as well as Future Zahir, 6, with ex Future, opened up about what she finds hottest about her husband.
"I feel like, if I could look back in a crystal ball when I was a little girl and I looked at the idea of my family and what it would be for me, it's exactly this," Ciara told GQ in the couple's joint cover story.
Wilson added, "Every day I come home from work and it's late at night, it's after film and practice and all that, and me and Ciara are together, and we just smile from ear-to-ear in the kitchen because we realize that our family is a beautiful blended family but it's also, you know, our family. It's us."