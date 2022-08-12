Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall Finalize Divorce After 6 Years of Marriage: Reports

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall have made their split official.

Attorneys for the former couple confirmed the news to multiple outlets Thursday.

"They remain good friends and wish each other the best for the future," Murdoch's attorney, Robert S. Cohen, and Hall's attorney, Judith L. Poller, said in an emailed statement to USA Today and The Associated Press.

Cohen and Poller did not immediately return PEOPLE's requests for comment on Friday.

According to the AP, Hall, 66, filed a request in Los Angeles Superior Court Wednesday to dismiss her original petition for divorce from Murdoch, 91, with permission to file a new one.

Last month, the supermodel filed the initial petition, per court documents obtained by PEOPLE. Hall cited irreconcilable differences and asked her billionaire media mogul ex for spousal support. She also did not want the court to be able to award support to her estranged husband, and asked that Murdoch pay her attorney's fees.

John Phillips/Getty

In her new filing, Hall said she was "unaware of the full nature and extent of all assets and debts, and will amend this Petition when the information has been ascertained." The same holds true for community and quasi-community property.

The filing comes after two sources familiar with the situation told The New York Times in June that Hall and Murdoch were divorcing. Those close to them were reportedly shocked about the breakup.

It was the fourth marriage for the Fox News founder and the first for the former actress, who was previously in a relationship with Mick Jagger for more than two decades. They shared four children.

Murdoch married his first wife Patricia Booker in 1956, from whom he divorced in 1967. That same year, he married Anna Maria Torv. They divorced in 1999, the same year Murdoch married his third wife, Wendi Deng, from whom he wouls split in 2013. His three marriages resulted in six children.

While married to Hall, Murdoch brokered a $71.3 billion deal that sold a majority of 21st Century Fox to The Walt Disney Company in 2019, per Variety. He is the chairman of Fox Corporation and oversees outlets The Wall Street Journal and The Sun, along with the book publisher HarperCollins. Hall has appeared in films including Batman (1989) and played the role of Ms. Robinson in The Graduate on Broadway.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Six years ago, Murdoch and Hall married in a civil ceremony at Spencer House in London on March 4, 2016, a rep for the venue confirmed with PEOPLE at the time. They hosted their main wedding service for up to 200 friends and relatives at the historic Fleet Street's St. Brides Church the next day.