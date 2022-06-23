Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall Are Reportedly Divorcing After 6 Years of Marriage

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall married in a civil ceremony in March 2016, a day before tying the knot in front of up to 200 friends and family members

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall seen leaving Spencer House after getting married on March 4, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall are going their separate ways, according to multiple reports.

Two sources familiar with the situation told The New York Times Wednesday that the two were getting divorced, adding that many of their close ones were shocked about the breakup.

This marks the media mogul's fourth divorce and his shortest marriage, per The Washington Post, who also reported the split according to two people familiar with the matter.

A representative for Murdoch had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

According to Variety, Murdoch married his first wife Patricia Booker in 1956 before they divorced in 1967. Months later, he and Anna Maria Torv married and parted ways in 1999. Later that year, Murdoch married his third wife Wendi Deng in 1999; they split in 2013.

Hall was previously linked to Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, with whom she shares four children.

Murdoch, 91, tied the knot with Hall, 65, in a civil ceremony at Spencer House in London on March 4, 2016, a rep for the venue confirmed with PEOPLE at the time. They hosted their main wedding service for up to 200 loved ones at the historic Fleet Street's St. Brides Church the next day.

The two began dating in the summer of 2015 after being introduced by one of Murdoch's sisters and his niece in Australia. They announced their engagement the following January and kept much of their romance private.

Rev. Canon Dr. Alison Joyce, who led the service, told PEOPLE ahead of the wedding that the couple planned to incorporate both sets of children in the ceremony, making the nuptials "very much a family event for both of them, as their sons and daughters will be fully involved, which is very nice."

Of their larger ceremony, Canon Joyce said it would "be a service of prayer and blessing at which they will give thanks for their marriage, and renew their marriage vows before God."

Shortly after their civil ceremony, Murdoch tweeted, "No more tweets for ten days or ever! Feel like the luckiest AND happiest man in world."

One of Murdoch and Hall's most recent appearances together was at Murdoch's 90th birthday party last year. Hall was said to be affectionate toward Murdoch at the Tavern on the Green party, the Times added.

Their divorce isn't expected to impact his stakes in businesses like Fox News and The Wall Street Journal as his family's shares for the companies he launched are in a secure trust, according to the outlet.