RuPaul's Drag Race Contestants Dress Up Like Jennifer Lopez in Honor of Her MTV Award

On Monday night Jennifer Lopez will be taking home the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, and while the star has been looking back at some of her most iconic music videos (and fashion moments) in anticipation, some of her biggest fans are taking the excitement a step further and actually dressing up as Lopez.

RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants Ongina, Yuhua Hamasaki and Naysha Lopez each recreated some of Lopez’s most memorable red carpet outfits in a fun new fashion photoshoot.

Ongina recreated Lopez’s 2009 plunging Marchesa Golden Globes dress in her own version, by Beverly Luxe.

Hamasaki paid homage to Lopez’s iconic, daringly low-cut 2000 Grammy Awards Versace dress in a similar printed dress with thigh-high slit.

And Naysha recreated Lopez’s 2006 MTV VMAs sparkles-from-every-angle silver mini dress teamed with a headscarf with a spot-on matching outfit from Monique Vee.

Lopez is also celebrating her big performance by reminiscing on some of her most popular music videos. She’s been sharing on-set stories from videos like “Jenny from the Block,” “I’m Glad” and her 2001 hit “I’m Real,” for which she explained that her now-iconic Juicy Couture sweatsuit was her idea.

“The stylists brought me all this fancy couture from all the big designers,” she shared. “But this little known company Juicy sent these sweatsuits for me to chill and hang out in…I loved them so much I decided to wear it in the video with my throwback Adidas and my nameplate and a bun.”

The MTV VMAs are broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.