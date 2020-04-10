RuPaul's Fiercest Fashion Moments in Drag Race Herstory

Category is: RuPaul's most gag-worthy "head-to-toe" looks on RuPaul's Drag Race
By Dave Quinn
April 10, 2020 12:17 PM

1 of 11

Season 7, Episode 12

Logo

RuPaul served flamenco dancer emoji REALNESS during season 7's final judging panel. With her signature golden locks teased for the gods to show off her stunning diamond-drop earrings, the 6 foot 4 inch queen worked every inch of that sparkling sequin red gown. Annnnnd what.

💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Season 8, Episode 4

Logo

RuPunk! The versatile queen took on a blue sequin two-piece look to judge the '80s style New Wave girl bands. Her peplum top perfectly accentuated her waist, while her long legs looked slim in skin-tight pants. Topping it all? A mohawk with hot pink accents. Werk.

3 of 11

Season 2, Episode 6

Logo

Speaking of rock stars, this black tulle gown from season 2's "Rocker Chicks" episode was what every '80s girl dreamed of wearing to prom — down to the black gloves. But only Ru could make that hair work.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 11

Season 7, Episode 9

Logo

Sorry, but your fave could never wear a long-sleeve tube gown with a naked image of herself on it — with a matching white afro and hoop earrings to boot — and get away with it. Ru? She can.

Disco. Graffiti. Queen. Eleganza.

Advertisement

5 of 11

Season 5, Episode 11

Logo

The race got sticky during the Sugar Ball challenge — but Ru was sweet as can be in this hot pink animal-print gown. Pebbles Flintstone wishes she was this sunning.

6 of 11

Season 7, Episode 10 

Logo

Upon first glance, you'd think this prancing queen's high-cut, floor-length, golden nude illusion gown can't get any better — until Ru rips the bottom part away to reveal a sexy shorter hem. Has any gown ever had a better day-to-night transition?

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 11

Season 7, Episode 10 Continued ...

Logo

Can you even?!

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 11

Season 7, Episode 3

Logo

Channelling a greek goddess and a ninja at the same time can be done, as Ru proved in this neon green pant-bodysuit combo, teamed with a layer flowing black silk. And that braided high pony? Life!

Advertisement

9 of 11

Season 2, Episode 9

Logo

Ru wore this look to season 2's Diva Awards, and she was the one who took home the top prize in this all-black dress with red silk origami-like appliqués cascading down its side. Shantay you stay.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 11

Season 4, Episode 3

Logo

RuPocalypse Now! Bringing Grace Jones futuristic realness, this hooded metallic gown was the ultimate declaration of power. Cladding her curves perfeclty, Ru topped the foiled, fierce look with the perfect peek of her blonde hair. We're not worthy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 11

Season 8, Episode 9

Logo

Could you just GAG? For the final challenge in season 8, the ladies starred in the music video for Ru's single "The Realness." But it was Ru's stunning off-the-shoulder dress we couldn't stop staring at thanks to it's shiny fabric sparkling from every angle on the runway. The gown ended the season on a major fashion moment.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 9 premieres Friday, March 24 (at 8 p.m. ET) on VH1.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com