Amazon Shoppers Say This Supportive $20 Sports Bra Is ‘Better Than High-End Brands’

After indulging in yummy holiday desserts and cuddling up by the fireplace, the new year grants us a fresh start to focus on our health and fitness goals. One of the best ways to reinspire yourself is to invest in quality activewear so you can feel good while breaking a sweat. And if you’re in need of a new sports bra, this customer-loved athletic bra is a no-brainer.
The Running Girl Sports Bra is Amazon’s number one best-seller in the women’s fashion section right now, and it has earned nearly 5,000 perfect ratings from shoppers. Thanks to its thick straps and secure elastic waistband, the medium-impact bra keeps your chest lifted without feeling too tight. What’s more, the straps create a stylish criss-cross back design that offers extra support whether you’re jumping, running, or practicing a yoga flow.
Made with moisture-wicking technology, the sports bra prevents sweat build-up so that your body stays cool and your bra stays fresh. It has a cotton-like material with performance stretch that’s machine washable, and it comes with removable pads so you can either choose to leave them in for a boost of coverage or take them out for a more relaxed shape.
Buy It! Running Girl Sports Bra, $11.55—$19.54; amazon.com
One five-star-awarding reviewer said, “I train every single day and this is such a cute yet practical sports bra. I had a few girls ask me if it was Lululemon or Gymshark. The quality is great, super thick material, and it really holds everything in a very flattering way. I’ll be purchasing all the colors!” It’s available in black, white, red, pink, green, blue, lavender, and more hues, so you can wear a different color every day of the week.
Another shopper said it’s “better than high-end brands” and wrote: “I loved this sports bra so much I had to get another one. The straps are thick therefore very good for those of us with a big chest. It provides the perfect support and keeps things in place. I’ve used the sport bra for running and high-intensity workouts.” She also noted that she’s a 34D bra size and purchased a large in this design.
This supportive sports bra might be just what you need to conquer your 2021 fitness goals. Add one to your virtual cart today for as little as $12 and see what all the hype is about.
