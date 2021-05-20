Shop

This Best-Selling Sports Bra Is Often Mistaken for a Pricier Brand, According to Amazon Shoppers

You can get it on sale in all 20 colors
By Jayla Andrulonis
May 20, 2021 06:30 PM
Whether you're a fan of bras with a whole lot of lift or a wireless fit, isn't it weird that something worn underneath our clothing every day can cost such a pretty penny? That's why shopping for sports bras — which can be put on display thanks to cut-out workout tops or in a coordinating set — tends to feel like you're getting more bang for your buck. 

And according to Amazon shoppers who've already snagged this best-selling (and on sale!) style by Running Girl, adding a sports bra that looks just as good as high-end brands to your own collection doesn't necessarily require a splurge.  

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Running Girl Medium Support Sports Bra in White, $15.65 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com 

The retailer's category of women's sports bras is a goldmine of sports bras of all cuts, varying support levels, and fun patterns. Running Girl's Medium Support Sports Bra comes in as the second overall best-seller, with more than 9,800 perfect ratings backing it up. One shopper said that, upon wearing the criss-cross back to a workout, a fellow gym-goer asked "if it was Lululemon or Gymshark," establishing its status as a high-end dupe. 

Since it's made with thick straps and a secure elastic band, the medium-impact bra keeps your chest lifted without being too tight. "This is the best supportive sports bra I've found on Amazon," one five-star reviewer said. "It's comfy and provides me with the support I need during my workouts. I'm not a runner but I'm pretty sure it will hold the girls in place if it came up."

The moisture-wicking bra is designed with an all-over elastic fit, so there aren't any plastic closures or snaps to fasten. Its breathable and soft performance stretch fabric features removable cups for added coverage and shape. Not only does the criss-cross backmake for a stylish focal point under tanks or on its own, the design allows for added flexible support that moves with you during your sweat sesh.

Right now, the best-selling sports bra is marked down to just under $17 in over a dozen patterns and prints — making it an affordable time to give your sports bra collection a little loveby adding a shopper-approved favorite worthy of being shown off. 

