Rumer Willis Poses in Racy BDSM-Inspired Photo Shoot: 'Stop Policing Women's Bodies'

"My body and my right to my divine femininity will not be policed or suppressed by anyone man or woman," the actress wrote on Instagram

Rumer Willis is all bound up in her latest photo shoot with photographer Tyler Shields.

The 32-year-old actress recently shared several shots from the a BDSM-inspired photo series titled "Bondage" on her Instagram.

In several portraits, Willis — who is the eldest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis — can be seen wielding a crop as she strikes a pose in a black latex bodysuit. Another shot shows her in nothing but a pair of matching thigh high boots as she's tied up with rope.

"Call Me Madam..." she wrote in the caption on Sunday. "New series 'Bondage' with my fav @thetylershields."

Willis captioned another shot on Monday, "....and I’ll call you sir."

The House Bunny star later went into detail about the message behind the photo series, writing in a separate post that the project "is about reclaiming the female form."

"Whether clothed or not, as women our bodies are constantly policed and dictated over by men and by other women," she said in a lengthy note. "We are told what we can and cannot wear based on our size and shape or others beliefs about what is acceptable or appropriate. We are told what we need to look like to be considered beautiful. We are told if we dress a certain way we are 'asking for it' or if we are more covered up we are prude or unexpressed. We are told our sexuality and expression of that sexuality is something we should ashamed of, something we should keep to ourselves."

"We are persecuted for our right to choose when to become a mother, or to become one at all. We are kept from access to birth control, places to get information about sexual health and contraceptives are defunded," Willis continued. "The lineage of women who have fought with their lives to progress women’s rights sacrificed everything to get us to where we are today and we are still miles away from any sort of equality. My body and my right to my divine femininity will not be policed or suppressed by anyone man or woman."

Responding to some criticism in the comment section of her Instagram, Willis went on to say that "it’s bulls—" to think women who are comfortable with being naked or are in touch with their sexuality don't have self-respect.

"We can be sexual for us. We can be naked for us. We can be tied up for us. People think telling women to not be naked and 'respect themselves' is feminist but it’s really just centering men once again in the assumption that everything you are doing is for them," she explained. "This was not for any man. This was for me. It was about exploration and taking back power in my right to choose. I support any woman’s right to express themselves however they choose to convey their sensuality, sexuality, self."

The Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood actress also echoed the same sentiment on her Instagram Stories, writing in a post: "STOP POLICING WOMENS BODIES."

Willis previously spoke about body positivity in an Instagram post in May, writing alongside a photo of herself modeling SKIMS underwear, "I think it’s important to celebrate ourselves."