Is This the Big Swimwear Trend for Summer 2022? Celebs Seem to Think So

Sydney Sweeney wore it on a getaway in Hawaii back in March, Molly Sims wore it while drinking a cocktail in Cabo San Lucas, and Gigi Hadid's soon-to-launch collab with Frankies Bikinis is chock-full of it. You probably already know the "it" we're talking about is a swimsuit, specifically, ruffle swimwear. The style is blowing up in Hollywood right now, and because of that, we can confidently say this: The frilly detail will be everywhere come summer 2022.