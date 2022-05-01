Credit: Molly Sims/Instagram; Sydney Sweeney/Instagram
Is This the Big Swimwear Trend for Summer 2022? Celebs Seem to Think So

Get ready to see frilly detailing everywhere this season
May 01, 2022
Trends from your childhood are re-appearing again — and though people can have mixed feelings about this, we're all for a nostalgia-packed piece. Overalls are one throwback staple celebs are playing favorites with lately, but the most recent fashion find making a comeback is a familiar childhood favorite that might just be the most fun one we've seen yet. 

Sydney Sweeney wore it on a getaway in Hawaii back in March, Molly Sims wore it while drinking a cocktail in Cabo San Lucas, and Gigi Hadid's soon-to-launch collab with Frankies Bikinis is chock-full of it. You probably already know the "it" we're talking about is a swimsuit, specifically, ruffle swimwear. The style is blowing up in Hollywood right now, and because of that, we can confidently say this: The frilly detail will be everywhere come summer 2022.

Ruffles are nothing new on swimwear; the flounce detail has been incorporated into the beachside staple for years, whether subtly on the shoulders or full-on ruching along the neckline. But the ruffle placement we're seeing right now is a bit more playful — though it also serves a functional purpose, too. 

On both Sweeney's and Sims' swimwear, there's a lot of ruffle going on at the booty, hence this idea of bottom-ruffle swimwear. Butt-ruffle bikinis and one-pieces are obviously cute (and a bit child-like, which we love!). The detailing adds an eye-catching and flirty touch to an otherwise streamlined silhouette. But looks aside, smartly placed butt ruffles can also act as a sort of camouflage, concealing areas you might be a bit more self-conscious of when you're hanging by the pool or beach.

Ruffled swimwear falls into this trending world of Cottagecore and Fairycore; it's all about the ethereal, the more playful, the dreamlike, and frankly, we could all use a bit more of that in our lives. Shop some of our favorite ruffled swimwear on the market — and get ready for compliments to come flooding in.

