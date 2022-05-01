Is This the Big Swimwear Trend for Summer 2022? Celebs Seem to Think So
Trends from your childhood are re-appearing again — and though people can have mixed feelings about this, we're all for a nostalgia-packed piece. Overalls are one throwback staple celebs are playing favorites with lately, but the most recent fashion find making a comeback is a familiar childhood favorite that might just be the most fun one we've seen yet.
Sydney Sweeney wore it on a getaway in Hawaii back in March, Molly Sims wore it while drinking a cocktail in Cabo San Lucas, and Gigi Hadid's soon-to-launch collab with Frankies Bikinis is chock-full of it. You probably already know the "it" we're talking about is a swimsuit, specifically, ruffle swimwear. The style is blowing up in Hollywood right now, and because of that, we can confidently say this: The frilly detail will be everywhere come summer 2022.
Ruffles are nothing new on swimwear; the flounce detail has been incorporated into the beachside staple for years, whether subtly on the shoulders or full-on ruching along the neckline. But the ruffle placement we're seeing right now is a bit more playful — though it also serves a functional purpose, too.
On both Sweeney's and Sims' swimwear, there's a lot of ruffle going on at the booty, hence this idea of bottom-ruffle swimwear. Butt-ruffle bikinis and one-pieces are obviously cute (and a bit child-like, which we love!). The detailing adds an eye-catching and flirty touch to an otherwise streamlined silhouette. But looks aside, smartly placed butt ruffles can also act as a sort of camouflage, concealing areas you might be a bit more self-conscious of when you're hanging by the pool or beach.
Ruffled swimwear falls into this trending world of Cottagecore and Fairycore; it's all about the ethereal, the more playful, the dreamlike, and frankly, we could all use a bit more of that in our lives. Shop some of our favorite ruffled swimwear on the market — and get ready for compliments to come flooding in.
