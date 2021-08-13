This Under-the-Radar Site Is Having a Flash Sale on Uggs with Up to 40% Savings
If you found yourself slipping on comfortable footwear more than ever this past year, it's a great time to upgrade your collection. Right now, you can score major savings on Ugg footwear — including cozy pairs that celebs swear by.
Anyone with a Rue La La membership can save up to 40 percent on Ugg footwear, but only for a limited time. If you're not yet familiar, Rue La La is a shopping site packed with exclusive deals on popular brands across fashion, accessories, home decor, and more. Not a member? Don't worry, you can sign up for free. All you have to do is enter your email address to create an account. Just like that, you have access to incredible deals.
After you log in, you'll be able to save on 45 Ugg styles, from suede boots and slippers to sandals and rain boots. A bunch of cozy slippers that A-listers have been spotted wearing are part of the sale. The Ugg Coquette Slippers, which Jennifer Lopez has in two colors, are marked down from $120 to $96. For a sporty look, Gigi Hadid wore her Ugg Fluff Yeah Slides with a sweatshirt and biker shorts. The popular slippers that are as cozy as their name implies are on sale for $80 right now.
If you're in the market for a comfy pair of boots that will keep you warm in the fall and winter, a bunch of celebs have worn Ugg's iconic boots, including Kristen Bell, Paris Jackson, and Margot Robbie. You can snag a pair of the Ugg Classic Short Boots in espresso for 29 percent off right now.
Rue La La's flash sale on Ugg footwear ends in two days, and a number of sizes are already sold out. So be sure to act fast, and shop the coziest footwear before it's too late.
Buy It! Ugg Women's Coquette Suede Slipper, $95.99 (orig. $120); ruelala.com
Buy It! Ugg Women's Fluff Yeah Slide, $79.99 (orig. $100); ruelala.com
Buy It! Ugg Classic Short II Suede Boot, $119.99; ruelala.com
Shop More Ugg Footwear Deals
- Ugg Pearle Slipper, $55.99 (orig. $80)
- Ugg Oh Yeah Slipper, $79.99 (orig. $100)
- Ugg Fluffita Slipper, $79.99 (orig. $100)
- Ugg April Leather Sandal, $89.99 (orig. $130)
- Ugg Women's Bailey Button Triplet Suede Snow Boot, $167.99 (orig. $220)
- This Under-the-Radar Site Is Having a Flash Sale on Uggs with Up to 40% Savings
- Meghan Markle's Comfy Adidas Sneakers Are Majorly Discounted on Amazon
- TikTok Loves This Top-Rated $7 Amazon Find That Shoppers Call a 'Great Solution' for Clutter in Any Room
- This Weighted Blanket Is 'So Cool at Night' That Shoppers Say They Have to Sleep with Two