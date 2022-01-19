Hundreds of Ray-Ban Sunglasses Are Up to 52% Off at This Under-the-Radar Site — but Only Until Friday
If there's one accessory that's a year-round staple, it's sunglasses. Even in 20-degree temperatures, the need to shield your eyes from the sun is critical. And although buying cheap sunglasses to keep up with current trends is understandable (hello, sporty shades), it's smarter to stick with a classic pair you know you'll wear for years. Ray-Ban has plenty of timeless styles that fit with nearly everything.
Unlike many celebrity-loved styles, Ray-Ban sunglasses tend to have more approachable price tags — especially right now, during Rue La La's Ray-Ban sale. For the next three days, Rue La La (an online retailer that offers deals on tons of designer styles every day) is offering up to 52 percent off of over 200 Ray-Ban sunglasses. The best part? They're all under $130.
Buy It! Ray-Ban Unisex 58mm Polarized Sunglasses, $99.99 (orig. $211), ruelala.com
For decades, Ray-Ban has been a staple eyewear choice for regular shoppers and A-listers alike. Reese Witherspoon and Taylor Swift consistently wear one of the brand's most popular picks — The Ray-Ban Wayfarer — and you'd be hard-pressed to spot Lucy Hale walking her dogs without the Ray-Ban oval or hexagonal shades on her face. Even the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton opts for these sunnies often, so you know they're high quality.
From aviators to round styles, there are plenty of options included in this Ray-Ban sale, but some popular pairs are already selling out, so shoppers should act fast. Some highly-coveted picks to snag before they're gone include these $211 Ray-Ban aviators (over $100 off right now), Lucy Hale's go-to gold and grey geometric shades (on sale for $100), and these classic square tortoise sunnies, which are currently 40 percent off.
It's never a bad time to invest in high-quality, timeless sunglasses you can wear over and over, especially if you have a winter getaway coming up. Shop more picks from the Rue La La Ray-Ban sale before it ends on Friday.
Buy It! Ray-Ban Unisex 54mm Sunglasses, $99.99 (orig. $161); ruelala.com
Buy It! Ray-Ban Unisex RB4825 55mm Sunglasses, $99.99 (orig. $178); ruelala.com
Buy It! Ray-Ban Unisex RB4290 53mm Sunglasses, $99.99 (orig. $168); ruelala.com
Buy It! Ray-Ban Unisex Designer 58mm Polarized Sunglasses, $109.99 (orig. $215); ruelala.com
Buy It! Ray-Ban Unisex Aviator RB3025 58mm Sunglasses, $119.99 (orig. $150); ruelala.com
